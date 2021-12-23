Pitkin County Public Health officials appear satisfied with the county’s ongoing COVID-19 mitigation measures, despite local case counts continuing to climb.
Last Friday, Pitkin County’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was 186 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC considers any rate over 100 as “high” community transmission.
However, upon omicron’s detection earlier this week, the county has seen its seven-day incidence rate surge to more than 500 cases per 100,000 people, practically overnight.
Wednesday evening, Pitkin County epidemiologist Josh Vance estimated the county’s incidence rate had reached between 800-900 cases per 100,000. He was still awaiting more test results.
“With this most recent surge in cases over the past four or five days, our incidence rate is essentially the same as it was last year,” Vance said. “On [Dec. 22] last year we had an incidence of 850 over a seven-day period and as I mentioned right now we’re … between 800 and 900 as of today.”
According to Vance, there has been a significant increase in demand for testing locally too, with “over 900 specimens” collected between Monday and Wednesday at testing sites within the county.
“I don’t think we expected the cases to take off as quickly as they did,” Vance said. “We certainly expected omicron to make its way here and to cause a surge in cases but it’s the suddenness of the surge that I think that has surprised us the most.”
According to Public Health Deputy Director Suzuho Shimasaki, the county has no plans to call an emergency Board of Health meeting. Instead, the board — the entity that would hand down any new countywide COVID-19 restrictions — is scheduled to reconvene on Jan. 13 as planned.
Therefore, aside from complying with the county’s indoor mask mandate, businesses can operate as they see fit — at least for now.
And, through the county’s fully vaccinated facilities program, businesses that require all of their employees and guests to be fully vaccinated (and are able to prove it) don’t have to require face coverings. Shimasaki said the county has no plans to modify the program to also require booster shots.
“At this time, it doesn’t sound like the CDC has immediate plans to change their definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ but may start using the term ‘individuals not up to date’ for those who are eligible for boosters but have not yet received one,” Shimasaki said in an email. “There may be changes in guidance for this category of folks in the future.”
The individual who tested positive for the omicron variant in Pitkin County earlier this week was fully vaccinated but not boosted.
Last January, when COVID-19 vaccines weren’t widely available yet, the health board voted to shut down indoor dining altogether in response to rising case counts. However, the likelihood of the board taking such measures next month when it does reconvene appears highly unlikely — if not completely off the table.
Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper, who also serves as an alternate on the health board, said she’s heard from restaurant operators who are concerned about the possibility of being shut down again as a result of omicron. She said that’s something she does not want to see happen.
“This is when people make a living. …Look at their financial health along with all their other health issues.” Clapper said. “The best thing that people in retail or restaurants or hotels can do is just put a mask on and set an example for their visitors.”
From now through New Year’s weekend, Aspen and Pitkin County will see large numbers of newly arriving guests. It’s the peak of the winter season, with 37 commercial flights arriving daily at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport through Jan. 3.
“Our reservations have been sold out for some time,” said Ryan Chadwick, owner of Nakazawa Aspen. “I would hate for it to turn back into two weeks of shutdown like we did last January. That was … bad.”
Chadwick, who also owns Aspen Pie Shop, said the eatery has experienced “a spike in delivery” since omicron’s detection in Pitkin County. Aside from that, it’s been business as usual.
Jim Morrison, manager of the Tyrolean Lodge in Aspen, said reservations are up and cancellations due to COVID-19 are minimal.
“We are sold out through the end of the month and well into January,” Morrison said. “I don’t have concerns about business.”