Pitkin County commissioners have agreed conceptually to provide property tax relief to some households for 2023 after property values soared on average by 85%.
During a Tuesday work session, commissioners didn’t decide how exactly they will provide relief or to whom but they will work with their staff on details in coming months.
“It’s amazing how easy it seems to tax everybody yet when it comes time to give some back, how hard it is,” said Commissioner Greg Poschman. “I think we should figure out how to streamline it.”
The commissioners said they hope some of the other 50 taxing districts in the county will follow their example and provide relief to individuals and families that could potentially struggle to handle tax bill increases. Tax bills for 2023 won’t be mailed until January but higher property values have the potential to lead to higher tax bills.
Poschman earlier this summer urged representatives of governmental taxing districts to gather and discuss ways to provide relief. County Manager Jon Peacock said that meeting occurred recently at a staff level. Representatives of taxing districts and municipalities said they would wait to see what direction Pitkin County goes before solidifying plans, according to Peacock.
County staff brought two proposals for relief to the commissioners. The first option would provide a refund directed at low-income households that live in free-market housing. Income thresholds would be established for households of different sizes. Those under the thresholds could apply for a refund of $2,000 under the early proposal.
Peacock said staff is advising the commissioners to set $200,000 from its general fund aside for the program. Other taxing districts would be asked to contribute to the relief pot. The county would handle the processing of the refunds.
County officials estimated there are 370 low-income households that include kids that might qualify for the refund. In addition, another 30 to 50 households qualify annually for a senior refund on property taxes. Peacock warned that the number of qualifying households was just a guess.
“We’re playing horseshoes and hand grenades,” he said. “The data that we have we’re trying to get close with but it will not be precise.”
Owners of subsidized or deed-restricted housing wouldn’t be eligible because they already have caps on their property tax levels. Second homes wouldn’t be eligible, either. In addition, commercial property wouldn’t be eligible for the refund under the current thinking.
The program would only work if other taxing districts contributed to the refund pot. First, the county doesn’t feel it can cover the whole refund amount. Second, Pitkin County’s property tax assessment accounts for only about 15% to 18% of the total property tax bill for county residents, Peacock said. Tax bills are affected by districts that include fire, schools and hospitals as well as a bevy of lesser known entities.
Taxing districts could also provide a temporary mill levy credit that would lower the assessment rate on property owners for the 2023 tax bill but reserve the right for taxing districts to return to the higher rate in the future. That’s a common tool used in Colorado.
Peacock said he sensed that taxing districts might use the temporary reduction in the mill levy and contribute to the refund pot. He said it would behoove other districts to work with taxpayers this year because voter approval will be necessary in the future for any desired tax increases. Voters tend to have an elephant’s memory when it comes to taxing districts that capitalize on a financial windfall.
“This is a slippery slope for the deciders if the taxing districts are saying, ‘Hey, we’re getting a windfall, should we keep it or should we join the county and the (municipalities) and whoever else is kicking some of it back?’ These are the same people you go back to to ask (for) money again,” Poschman said.
A second option for relief was suggested when county and taxing districts’ staffs met. That option would provide a standard reduction for qualified residential properties. Peacock said lower-valued properties would receive a larger reduction and caps could be set on who qualifies. It would be more broad-based than targeting low-income households but would also be more equitable.
Poschman said some residents who aren’t considered low income may nevertheless face hardship paying their increased tax bill because their property values soared so drastically. He noted that homes in his neighborhood increased by about 300% compared to 85% on average across the county.
Peacock said U.S. Census data showed there were 13,401 residential units in Pitkin County in 2020. There are about 5,750 second homes and about 3,200 affordable housing units that wouldn’t be eligible for property tax relief. That leaves about 4,450 free-market homes that are regularly occupied.
Commissioner Francie Jacober said she would be opposed to providing relief for owners of high-end properties.
“I really don’t think we need to be saving multi-millionaires or billionaires a couple of thousand dollars each,” she said. “That doesn’t make sense to me.”
Peacock stressed that the commissioners didn’t need to nail down details at Tuesday’s work session. He just wanted to collect their thoughts so the staff could perform more work on the plan. Recommendations will be brought back to the board at an unspecified time.
“What I am hearing is a general desire to provide relief,” Peacock said as the meeting wrapped up. “I think the public needs to hear that this board generally is supportive of providing some relief.”