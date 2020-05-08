Aspen Mayor Torre successfully persuaded his fellow Pitkin County Board of Health members Thursday to vote to approve the pursuit of an exemption from the statewide “safer-at-home” public health directive — which would allow restaurants and lodging to reopen incrementally a week before the state’s May 27 target date.
“I’m not suggesting this because of a rush to open businesses; what I’m proposing here is really about health and safety,” he said during the now-weekly Thursday health board meeting. “My suggestion here, or what I’d like consideration of, is to request a variance from the state to allow 30% capacity of distanced dine-in. It could be just patio to start with, or indoor and outdoor.”
Mesa County already successfully petitioned the state for an exemption in late April that created a pathway for restaurants and gyms to open at 30% capacity and religious services to resume, capping the number of attendees at 50.
“Mesa County has successfully requested that variance from the state, and I have copies of that. It’s really well written; it was well received by the state and it is conditional on having the medical data that backs it up,” Torre said.
He estimated, after speaking with Mesa County officials, that the process would take about a week after getting the necessary approval of the Board of Health, the Board of County Commissioners and the Aspen Valley Hospital Board of Directors.
Still, Torre said he was confident that, while the full details of a suppression plan likely couldn’t be ready for state submission by early next week when the latter two entities would be in a position to consider the idea, at least the concept could be proposed.
“In my conversations with Mesa County, they were able to complete the entire process in nine days,” he said. “I think we’re talking about health and safety here, so if we don’t have the ability here in Pitkin County to have three boards review these kinds of procedures in less than a week, then I’d have to say I would want to know more about that. That would be disappointing to me.”
Torre emphasized several times during his pitch that an earlier opening date for restaurants was actually in the interest of slowing down the overall process.
“I have a concern here: If all restaurants in Pitkin County are allowed to open at a 50% capacity at the end of this month or the start of next month, I think that’s a lot,” he said. “For me, I believe petitioning the state for a request for a variance is an easy process that could start us on the 30% capacity and get our feet wet. I’d hate to rush into it, and this is a good, slow approach.”
Restaurateur Rob Ittner — who co-founded Rustique Bistro in Aspen and started the Cooking School of Aspen and The Cottage Aspen — echoed Torre’s points in supporting the measure.
“I think it’s about a soft opening of getting out before whatever summer traffic we have starts to come in. Right now is the best time to dip our toes in the water because restaurants have to train people, have to do all those things that get the systems up and going,” he said. “That’s the feedback I’m getting from a handful of restaurants that I’m consulting right now and two dozen more that I’ve been conducting conversations with on a regular basis over the last couple of weeks.”
Additionally, the health board voted to permit commercial lodging companies — excluding alternative accommodation marketplaces such as Airbnb and VRBO — to begin to operate at 35% capacity beginning May 28. As of May 9, when the first of the county’s three-tiered reopening plan comes into effect, those same lodging companies will be able to house local residents, such as construction workers who would otherwise have to commute from other counties and essential employees like first responders.
But just like for restaurants, being able to ease into reopening will be critical for hotels, too, developer John Sarpa said during Thursday’s meeting.
“That 35%, for the hotels at least, is kind of a break even,” Sarpa, who also serves as chair of the AVH board of directors, said. “We are comfortable, as a sector, that 35% would be the right way to go, first step.”
Dr. Kim Levin, Pitkin County’s medical officer and an emergency physician at both Aspen Valley and Valley View Hospitals, was a voice of optimistic caution on Thursday. Flexibility will be key moving forward, she stressed, so that policy can reflect the data to ensure a responsible reintroduction to activity.
“Certainly, the medical advisory team, we recognize the economic pressures and the great toll that this has taken. We trust that the restaurateurs would do their job and follow protocol to make this a safe process,” she said. “It sounds reasonable, but this would have to be ... with the flexibility that we may need to take steps back.”
In fact, at the start of the health board meeting, Levin presented updated statistics about the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the United States.
Pitkin County may have so far flattened the epidemiological curve of the novel coronavirus infection rate, but as a fundamentally tourism-based economy, once that industry is back in business, health care professionals are expecting spikes in cases locally.
The goal, through “box-it-in” testing and contact tracing strategies, is to avoid a surge that would require a return to the more draconian public health orders, Levin continued.
Board of Health member Brent Miller also expressed concern of general social fatigue toward continued public health measures, especially from would-be visitors.
“The thing I’m afraid of is the reinforcement of mask wearing and social distancing, especially for the elderly. I’ve seen it in other communities: People are getting tired,” he said. “Whatever we do or whatever we suggest, I certainly suggest we help reinforce the individual responsibility of no matter what, wear your mask and social distance.”
That will be particularly important going forward, as the health board also voted Thursday to discontinue the mandatory 14-day quarantine for nonresident second-homeowners and their guests with the May 9 shift to the new public health order.
“We’re in the off-season. It may be a good time to try this,” Levin said. “It’s not a message saying, ‘Come one, come all.’ If it doesn’t go well, we’ll step back.”
Rather, the quarantine lift was the combined result of acknowledging that should someone from anywhere feel symptomatic, that person can and should immediately be tested for COVID-19 through the broad-based test site established at Aspen Valley Hospital. And, that law enforcement simply does not have the capacity to go door-to-door to ensure second-homeowners are respecting the mandate.
Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler, who chairs the Pitkin County Board of Health, conceded as much during the meeting.
“We’ve got a lot of people, second-homeowners, already back. Do you think they’re quarantining? No,” she said. “But they’re wearing facial coverings. People know what the requirements are when they come back here. They’re very cautious. I think we need to just move forward and lift that quarantine.”