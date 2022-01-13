The Pitkin County Board of Health will discuss topics ranging from “wastewater monitoring” to “powers and duties” at its meeting this afternoon, according to a pre-published agenda.
The seven-member board of health, composed of elected officials from Pitkin County, Aspen and Snowmass Village, along with local medical practitioners, last met on Dec. 9 — more than one week before omicron was officially detected in Pitkin County.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was 3,666 cases per 100,000 people, according to county public health data. That’s a per capita rate; the county’s population was 17,358 as measured in the 2020 census.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a seven-day incidence rate of more than 99 cases per 100,000 people “high” community transmission and less than 10 cases per 100,000 people “low.” A countywide indoor mask order has been in effect since Sept. 16.
The CDC also is in the process of initiating a National Wastewater Surveillance System to gauge the prevalence of COVID-19 in cities and towns across the country. The local health board will receive an update on plans to develop such a system in Pitkin County.
Thursday’s virtual meeting will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. and has several agenda items slated for discussion, including 30 minutes set aside to discuss the board’s authority.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who chairs the county board of health, said there will be a discussion with state officials about new criteria for those who serve on local health boards.
“We have to be trained. So the state has somebody coming to do a presentation on our training,” Poschman said.
Beyond that, the usual monthly update on the latest COVID-19 trends is planned.
“I don’t see any of our local rules being changed,” Poschman said. “I’m not expecting any big surprises.”
County officials decided Tuesday that because of the continued high number of cases, county facilities will remain closed to the public through Jan. 31, beyond the previous scheduled date of Jan. 17. County Manager Jon Peacock spoke of the extension at Tuesday’s work session and commissioners supported it unofficially. The spread of the omicron variant, high incidence rates and staffing shortages prompted the county to begin a short-term closure of many offices for in-person services on Dec. 30.
“The temporary closure has been extended to continue to reduce transmission of the virus while community spread remains high and staffing continues to be impacted,” a Wednesday news release says. “Pitkin County seeks to maintain the highest level of service to our community to the greatest extent possible and we look forward to returning to in-person services at the end of the month.”
For the most up-to-date hours of operation for each department, visit PitkinCounty.com/hours. For more information about COVID-19 in Pitkin County, including how to get tested and vaccinated, visit covid19.pitkincounty.com or call 970-429-3363.
“We’re not through this yet. We were expecting the number of new cases [stemming from] the omicron variant to drop off as fast as it spiked. We haven’t seen that yet,” Poschman added.