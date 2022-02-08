The Pitkin County Board of Health on Thursday will consider a policy recommendation to "sunset" the indoor mask order that has been in place since Sept. 16, County Manager Jon Peacock told county commissioners today during a work session.
The health board, which meets virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday, will consider whether to drop the order just before Presidents Day weekend, or just after it, Peacock said. Presidents Day is Monday, Feb. 21.
In Pitkin County, COVID-19 incidence rates remain in the "high" category, he said. But the recommendation to end the mask mandate, along with other aspects of the mid-September order, is based on data that the county's public health department and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have been examining jointly.
The information being studied pertains to rapidly falling COVID incidence rates amid high vaccination rates within the county, as well as Aspen Valley Hospital's status, which recently moved into the "comfortable" category.
Neighboring counties recently dropped their indoor mask policies. It was mentioned during today's meeting that Pitkin County may be the last, or one of the last, "holdouts" in the state.
Should the health board vote to drop the order, it will still recommend mask wearing, frequent handwashing and social distancing as continued precautions against the virus and its variants, officials said.
"This is not a declaration that the pandemic is over," Peacock said.
