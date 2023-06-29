Pitkin County commissioners voted 4-1 on Wednesday to include a controversial forecast on passenger growth and aircraft fleet mix as part of the updated Airport Layout Plan that will be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration as a first step toward securing millions in funding for ASE redevelopment projects.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury was the lone vote against acceptance of the plan, and several members of the community spoke against it during a public-comment period. McNicholas Kury reminded fellow commissioners how certain aspects of the forecast and other proposals have strayed from the so-called Common Ground Recommendations that evolved from the 2019-20 ASE Vision process, which county officials often cite as community consensus for projects that would redevelop the airside infrastructure and terminal building, but in effect, would also open the door for larger planes to access the airport.
The county paid an estimated $2 million on that initiative, which involved more than 100 volunteers serving on five committees on various airport issues but led to criticism by many participants who felt the process was being steered by consultants and county staff who wanted the outcome to be a green light for redevelopment. Supporters of redevelopment who were involved in the process vehemently deny the deck was stacked against opponents or those who favored a slower, different approach to airport improvements.
Wednesday’s 4-1 vote on first reading of the resolution to accept the forecast followed a public hearing in which supporters and dissenters made their views known on the redevelopment issue. A second reading and vote is set for July 12.
In her comments prior to the vote, McNicholas Kury brought up Resolution 105 of 2020 in which the Board of County Commissioners largely signed off on the Common Ground report that the ASE Vision Committee previously forwarded to them by a 20-1 vote.
“I’m committed to supporting and submitting accurate information that reflects our community compromises which we very hard fought for,” she said. “...What I’m struggling with is that when I look at the 15 elements of that [Common Ground] plan, that was a hard-fought compromise, I think from a very smart group of people that I was proud to appoint. … I’m being asked today to unwind some of that hard-fought compromise.”
Specifically, McNicholas Kury brought up changes to Common Ground plans that have evolved over the last year that may lead to an increase in space for private-jet parking; the start of airside improvements before or at the same time as development of a new terminal building, which many in the community wanted to prioritize; and changes relating to the number of gates and the creation of “flexible gates” to better manage and control capacity and the frequency of daily commercial flights.
Though many issues involving ASE redevelopment were brought up during Wednesday’s regular meeting and a work session on the resolution held Tuesday, a primary concern was that the forecast calls for annual enplanement growth of 1.3% annually, which runs counter to the Common Ground goal of 0.8% per year. Another sticking point was the change away from the ASE Vision Committee’s preferred aircraft of the future, the Airbus 220-100, to replace the aging CRJ-700s that the commercial airlines serving Aspen currently utilize.
Consultants for the county say the FAA wants the Aspen airport to be a full-fledged Airport Design Group III facility, which means removing certain restrictions that ASE currently has in place. The airport will have to widen its runway and provide greater separation between the runway and the taxiway to accommodate aircraft with wingspans up to 118 feet; currently the restriction is 95 feet. The FAA has indicated, officials contend, that it won’t accept an Airport Layout Plan that calls for creation of a runway that can accommodate aircraft with the maximum weight of an A220-100; they want it to accommodate the heavier and bigger A220-300. And, they say, the FAA won’t accept a passenger growth forecast of 0.8% – it has to be larger.
Renowned physicist Amory Lovins, who spoke at length at Tuesday’s meeting and decried the methods that consultants used to create the growth- and fleet-mix forecast, also spoke during Wednesday’s meeting. But like all the other public commenters, he was given three minutes at the microphone.
He responded to a commissioner’s earlier comment about the “steel wall” of the FAA and how the county has to play ball with the government agency, lest they lose millions in funding for much-needed airside and landside airport projects. Lovins and others believe that a Pitkin County delegation to Washington, D.C., could be successful in gaining concessions from the FAA on airport redevelopment.
“The steel wall of the FAA is important, but history shows it’s not impregnable,” Lovins said. “We once faced the steel wall of the EPA, but [Commissioner Patti Clapper] led a heroic resistance that prevailed [regarding Smuggler residential-area environmental issues]. The FAA suspended our airport’s discretionary grants over the [airport] curfew, but a good permanent solution was reached.”
Lovins heads the nonprofit group Aspen Fly Right, which advocates a pause in airport redevelopment to allow the aviation industry time to develop quieter aircraft with fewer greenhouse-gas emissions. The group contends that the CRJ-700s have more years in them than claimed by supporters of the runway widening to accommodate a new generation of jets.
Lovins and others say the county should look more closely at taking over the general aviation side of the airport, the fixed-base operator, or FBO. Then it could reap extra revenue and pursue redevelopment on its own terms without relying on the FAA’s discretionary grants.
“I was told [Tuesday] not to discuss the FBO, but that’s intimately linked to the forecast, because we won’t need the FAA grants if we keep the FBO revenues. So please invite the Jackson Hole officials to come tell you why they took over and run their FBO and how that’s working,” Lovins said.
He questioned statements that noted bigger planes were in previous layout plan forecasts.
“True — but it’s not convincing to say we need to assume certain planes now because older analyses, not subject to such public scrutiny, made the same mistakes as this forecast,” Lovins said. “Ensuring capacity to serve imaginary visitors sleeping on imaginary pillows makes the forecast not ‘conservative’ but exaggerated. A realistic forecast of actual needs recognizes actual lodging constraints. Then bigger planes and a new airside aren’t needed.”