Grant program has awarded nearly $750k since 2010
Pitkin County commissioners have authorized four Healthy Rivers grants totaling $105,855.
According to a county news release, the successful grant applicants participated in the spring grant cycle of the Healthy Rivers Board. The board reviewed five grant applications in April, recommending funding for four.
The largest grant, $50,000, was awarded to the town of Carbondale to aid in the completion of planning and design for the Crystal River and Riverfront Park Restoration and Enhancement Project. Healthy Rivers contributed $5,000 to that effort in 2018, which helped project partners collect community input and advance to 60% design. The additional funding will help ensure the design reaches shovel readiness, the release says.
Other grant recipients:
• American Whitewater will receive $19,355 to do a formal study of streamflows necessary to support recreational use on the Roaring Fork and Crystal rivers. The study will create a quantifiable data source for modeling the impacts of future water supply projects and climate change on recreational opportunities in the watershed.
• Water Education Colorado, Colorado Watershed Assembly and the Colorado Riparian Assembly will get $7,500 in support of 2020’s Sustaining Colorado Watershed Conference. The event has historically been hosted in Avon each October. This year’s event may take on an alternative form due to COVID-19 considerations.
• Roaring Fork Conservancy was awarded $29,000 for curriculum enhancement, teacher training, and program delivery at the River Center. The river board has provided funding for a number of Roaring Fork Conservancy planning, education and programming initiatives over the years.
Since its 2010 inception, the Pitkin County Healthy Rivers Grant Program has awarded nearly $750,000 to a mix of research, planning, education, restoration and infrastructure projects in the Roaring Fork Watershed. The program offers a spring and fall grant cycle each year.
For more information, visit pitkincountyrivers.com/grants.html.