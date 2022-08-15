Pitkin County commissioners passed an emergency resolution last week that approves a memorandum of understanding with the Bureau of Land Management that formalizes the county’s participation in a lengthy public lands process.
Specifically, the MOU will have the county joining forces with the BLM’s Colorado office, and other state, federal and local governmental entities, for a seat at the table for “Cooperative Development of the Big Game Habitat, Movement Route and Migration Corridor Resource Management Plan Amendment” — quite a mouthful, as Commissioner Patti Clapper, who serves as chair of the Board of County Commissioners, noted when introducing the resolution at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
According to a county staff memorandum, the initiative is anticipated to take a year and the first joint meeting of the entities will be held on Aug. 23. Commissioner Francie Jacober has been designated as the county’s primary representative; Ellen Sassano, county long-range planner, will serve as the secondary rep.
The BLM is aiming to amend its resource management plan and develop an associated environmental impact statement to address big-game wildlife corridor management, primarily as it relates to oil-and-gas permitting standards, “with the intent of providing consistency with standards implemented by other federal, state and local agencies, including the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission,” the memo explains.
“There will be no travel time or associated cost with meetings, as they will all be held virtually. No other expenses are anticipated,” the memo states. While the emergency resolution sets in place the county’s participation, a confirmatory reading and public hearing on the issue is scheduled for the BOCC’s Sept. 14 meeting.
Jacober will be asked to attend the meetings “when there are critical decisions that are going to be made,” Sassano said during a brief discussion last Wednesday. Sassano will be the county’s usual representative during the discussions.
Commissioner Greg Poschman thanked both of them for their involvement.
“We don’t have a lot of oil and gas leasing on our BLM within the county, but we have issues regarding wildlife. …I think we should have a seat at the table. And I’m glad we’re going to be there as a voice perhaps more for wildlife than for economic development of those areas,” he said.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury asked if the scope of the process would extend to other commercial uses on BLM property.
“I guess I’m just sort of waiting for BLM to kind of say, ‘Oh, we should do more leasing for wind and solar and those kinds of things.’ And I wonder if these regulatory changes will apply to that type of use as well.,” she said.
Sassano said she’ll know more details after the initial meeting on Aug. 23. She said her understanding is that overall, the BLM’s effort not only will focus on big-game wildlife corridor management across the state, but across the country.
The actions, she said, result from a federal order in 2018 “to really make sure that BLM is managing big-game corridors effectively so that they are conserved effectively.”
Commissioner Steve Child said he understands that the initiative involves more than the effect of energy development — it also applies to recreational activity, such as mountain biking and motorized uses on BLM property.
Child said that at The Crown, a popular area within Pitkin and Garfield counties with numerous biking trails, recreational uses have pushed wildlife to lower-elevation ranches and farms.
“One of the issues … with the BLM land on The Crown is there’s so much recreation there, now the [wildlife] have moved down into the hay fields of the neighboring ranches and are eating the hay crops during the summer instead of being up on BLM land where they where they used to hang out,” Child added.
None of the commissioners spoke against participating in the process. However, the office of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, issued a news release recently that calls the initiative a plan to stifle oil-and-gas development across Colorado “under the guise of safe-guarding” big-game migration.
She placed the blame on President Biden.
“Biden’s latest Colorado land grab is another example of this radical regime’s deliberate assault on American energy and the economy,” Boebert said. “While Coloradans are facing historically high gas prices, the Biden regime is using every excuse and tactic in the book to block responsible domestic energy production. Instead of creating affordable gas and jobs under the highest standards in the world, Biden would rather fly with his entourage overseas to beg and fist bump the Saudi Prince to try and convince him to produce more foreign oil.”
Through the Biden-BLM initiative, “…responsible oil and gas development will be halted, active forest management and important timber projects will be prevented, and Coloradans will have higher gas prices and more wildfires,” Boebert added.
However, Dan Gibbs, executive director of Colorado Department of Natural Resources, said his office was pleased to be working with the BLM “to reduce barriers to migration and movement, and conserve key habitat for elk, mule deer, pronghorn, bighorn sheep and moose on public lands across Colorado.”
The BLM is accepting public comments regarding the scope of the analysis, relevant issues, potential alternatives and identification of relevant information via https://go.usa.gov/xzXxY.
Comments also may be mailed to the BLM Colorado State Office, “Attention big-game corridor amendment/EIS,” 2850 Youngfield St., Lakewood, CO 80215.