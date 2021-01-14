Two days after the Pitkin County Board of Health voted to shut down indoor dining in Aspen and Snowmass Village beginning Sunday, the Pitkin County commissioners expressed support for cutting Subway’s rent in half.
“They are struggling right now due to the COVID impacts of not having indoor dining,” Jodi Smith, Pitkin County facilities director, said during Wednesday’s BOCC meeting. “They are a carryout [business], mostly, but I think just with the reduction in the workforce ... they’ve just seen a real decrease in their revenues.”
According to the lease modification agreement, Subway Real Estate, LLC generally pays $2,873 a month to operate out of its location at 123 Emma Road, Suite 100, in Basalt. However, should commissioners approve the lease modification agreement on second reading, Subway’s rent would be reduced to $1,436 for six months beginning retroactively Jan 1. and continuing until July 1.
Pitkin County owns the River Park Center in Basalt, which also houses Stubbies Sports Bar. Recently, the BOCC agreed to reduce Stubbies’ rent in 2021 also due to COVID-19.
“The bar business was hit much differently than this business here,” Smith said during Tuesday’s BOCC meeting. “The bar business was closed down completely for a period of time.”
The lease agreement between Pitkin County and Subway Real Estate, LLC in Basalt dates back to 2004, with the existing lease in effect until 2025.
“I am certainly supportive of helping them but I just want to make sure we’re doing it in the right way,” Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also serves on the county’s Board of Health, said.
On Monday, the Board of Health voted unanimously to adopt level red restrictions in Pitkin County and subsequently prohibit indoor dining at local restaurants beginning Sunday. The decision was made in response to Pitkin County’s two-week cumulative incidence rate, which as of Wednesday evening was 3,041. The Board of Health agreed not to move Pitkin County out of level red restrictions until its incidence rate drops below 700 and has been decreasing for 14 days.
According to Smith, the owners of the Subway location in Basalt were based out of Denver. The owners were not in attendance at Wednesday’s BOCC meeting.
“I wonder about, you know, how the national franchise is supporting them,” Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury asked.
Kury, BOCC chair, said it would be nice to hear from the owners of the Subway in Basalt during the second reading of the lease modification agreement, set for Jan. 27.