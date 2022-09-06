Following a week off preceding the Labor Day weekend, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners resumes official action today with a joint executive session and an open meeting with the county’s Open Space and Trails Board, to be followed by a multi-faceted commissioners’ work session.
The closed meeting, according to the published agenda, involves several potential items of discussion with the county attorney. It begins at 9:45 a.m. in the county’s administration building at 530 E. Main St. in Aspen, and includes issues related to: conservation easements in Woody Creek and at an unspecified agricultural property; a donation of fee interest in mining claims; the Moore Open Space Master Plan; and the acquisition of the “Vaughn parcel” in lower Snowmass Canyon.
After the executive session and a lunch break, county commissioners will meet with the OST board at noon for a virtual presentation from the U.S. Geological Survey, which has sought permission to conduct soil and snow moisture studies on county-owned land within the Roaring Fork Watershed.
The studies, a county staff memo says, are part of a much larger research initiative known as the “next-generation integrated water observing system.” The goal of the USGS research is to provide high-fidelity, real-time data for improved understanding of the link between snow accumulation and melt, soil water storage and runoff.
“This information will benefit stakeholders across the Upper Colorado River Basin and serve Pitkin County and OST in conserving natural resources and the environment,” the memo states. “Our understanding is that the USGS interest in the Roaring Fork Valley was largely due to the Aspen Global Change Institute presence here and ongoing soil moisture research, which OST has been a supporter of for years.”
The investment that Pitkin County and its open space program has made in the global change institute “is now paying off with the chance to gain much more data for the county and public benefit at no additional cost,” the memo continues.
Commissioners will then convene at 1 p.m. for a work session to discuss a number of items that will be further addressed at upcoming regular meetings:
● The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is asking the county to enter into a memorandum of understanding to ensure that a regional “first-last-mile bike share expansion” is adequately funded. The initiative involves an expansion of the nonprofit WE-cycle bike-sharing program through a partnership with RFTA and other local governments in the valley.
RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship noted in a memo that WE-cycle and its public-private partners are preparing for possible bike-share expansion in Aspen, Pitkin County, the midvalley, Snowmass Village and Glenwood Springs in 2024. “Although WE-cycle anticipates generating nearly $200,000 per year in sponsorship revenue, continued and increased public sector support are expected to be essential for the long-term expansion and sustainability of regional bike-sharing services,” Blankenship said in the memo.
● Commissioners will be evaluating candidates for an alternate position on the Aspen Airport Advisory Board. The volunteer seat is being vacated by longtime ski industry executive Rich Burkley, who has accepted a job as CEO of a Canadian resort.
Interviews will be conducted today and on Sept. 13. Candidates for the alternate seat, according to a county staff memo, are: Barry Vaughn, Aaron Anderson, Peter Hutter, Chris Kiley, Bruce Gonzales, Kirk Hinderberger and Bill Landis. Over the last year there has been high interest in both alternate and regular positions on the airport board.
In his interview with the BOCC last year, Burkley stated he was in 100% agreement with the Common Ground recommendations that evolved from the 2019-20 ASE Vision process. Those recommendations include a controversial runway widening and other changes designed to accommodate the next generation of jets with wider wingspans and greater carrying capacity.