Pitkin County commissioners last week gave a green light for staff to contract with two companies to obtain an air-quality “snapshot” in the North 40 near the Aspen Business Center, the residential and commercial areas closest to the airport.
Some commissioners expressed the desire to conduct an emissions study near the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport as quickly as possible, given that commercial and private jet activity is at its lowest point in many years due to COVID-19’s effect on the travel and tourism industry.
“We want to get this data before the airport becomes active again and after it gets active again,” said Cindy Houben, the county’s community development director. “Some of the people in that area are concerned about air quality and this will give us a good snapshot. It’s not a full study, but it will tell us if we need to look into it some more.”
The effort will cost about $24,000, Houben said. Two companies will be conducting the research in tandem: Air Resource Specialists Inc., of Fort Collins; and APIS Inc., of Grants Pass, Oregon. The monitoring is expected to begin in about two weeks, she said.
During last year’s ASE Vision process to gain citizen input on airport redevelopment, some citizen volunteers serving on committees decried the lack of real-time, baseline data on how jet activity affects air quality in residential areas near Sardy Field such as the Aspen Business Center, North 40, West Buttermilk, Brush Creek, Aspen Village and Woody Creek. Instead, committee members were supplied with emissions estimates that were derived through modeling, according to Houben.
Without the baseline data, members of the Community Character Working Group, an ASE Vision subcommittee, said they could not come to a recommendation on what was deemed to be a primary facet of airport redevelopment: widening the runway to accommodate the next generation of aircraft that will replace the CRJ-700 commercial jet that serves the Aspen market. The CRJ-700s, which have a smaller wingspan than most jets identified as being a fit for the airport’s future, are expected to be retired at some point within the next 15 years, according to some local officials and industry experts.
Though the full Community Character Working Group couldn’t come to a conclusion on airside upgrades when it reported its findings in October, the overarching ASE Vision Committee included runway widening in its final set of recommendations that were passed along to commissioners in March and April. Still, some local residents continued to press county commissioners and staff on the need for an air-quality study that relied on real-time data, not modeling.
“Our consultants felt we had enough modeling data to address concerns about the values expressed in trying to get to the ASE Vision goal of a 30 percent reduction in [airport greenhouse-gas emissions], but some citizens felt it was not enough,” Houben said.
Because the county’s environmental health department staff is involved with public-health matters relating to COVID-19, commissioners asked Houben and community development staff to find companies qualified to conduct the research, she said. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also was consulted in order to ascertain which companies were best qualified to perform the work.
Though commercial airport activity is extremely light with only a few scheduled daily flights, Highway 82 traffic levels are increasing due to the county and city of Aspen allowing more construction activity to occur in recent weeks. Following two months of mandated business closures under state and local public health orders, it’s possible that air and vehicular travel will pick up in June as restrictions lift and the economy reopens in phases.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said he is in favor of the research, but expressed concern that the increase in Highway 82 motorists might affect the study, which will be primarily focused on the impact of jet emissions.
Houben said she hopes the county hasn’t missed its window to gain the snapshot of air-quality data while things are relatively quiet.
“I think this is a perfect opportunity for us to measure,” she said.