Pitkin County commissioners will be asked today whether they want to move forward with plans for a joint Broadband Authority with Garfield County.
The goal of the new entity is to “serve the rural and underserved areas” of both counties, according to a memorandum from Pitkin County policy and project manager Kara Silbernagel to commissioners in advance of today’s 1 p.m. work session. In April, elected officials of Pitkin and Garfield met and agreed to establish the authority, with each group committing to a $125,000 subsidy to fund the authority for its first four years, the memo states.
However, since April, there have been technological and assumption changes impacting the authority’s cost model, according to the memo. The initial cost model relied on “take rates” in higher population areas to subsidize the increased costs of reaching rural areas. A “take rate” is the percentage of potential subscribers who are offered the service that actually do subscribe to it. As it turns out, the “take rates” will not be as high as initially thought.
“…The landscape of the broadband industry in the Roaring Fork Valley and region has changed and evolved as we design the network to meet the unserved and underserved areas,” Silbernagel wrote. “There is more broadband competition in the urban areas, with the city of Glenwood Springs and Ting each building ‘Fiber to the Premise’ networks (offering Gigabit service). Comcast is also offering a higher-speed service tier within the municipal boundaries.
“Although it is great to have more competitors in the region offering much more robust services, with more competition, the towers that cover these dense population areas have seen lower-than-projected take rates,” she continued. “Consequently, take-rate projections have been decreased in areas that cover urban/dense areas … but remain constant for the remote, underserved areas.”
Additional costs are likely to fall on the authority itself, the memo says.
“Does the board support moving forward with the Broadband Authority, given the increased risk of reduced take rates and potential increased costs to the county ongoing?” Silbernagel’s memo asks.
Potential strategies for offsetting costs, according to the memo, include:
• Eliminating a circuit lease to pay for a fiber line between Glenwood Springs and the Rifle Meet-Me Center, an annual savings of $38,000.
• Allowing the authority to not pay for tower leases to the counties for use of tower sites, a savings of $78,000 annually.
• Implementing future phases sooner rather than later, by applying for grant funding and compressing the build-out of all phases into a shorter timeline.
County staff recommend moving forward with the authority.
It is “widely recognized Pitkin and Garfield are better off together in the development of the authority,” the memo adds. “The unknown risk to the project is the take rate. …If the BOCCs do support moving forward, the next steps will be to pursue the purchase of the equipment to deploy services and further the [intergovernmental and bylaw agreements] of the authority.”
Staff also suggest bringing commissioners of both counties together for a joint meeting in August or September.