The Pitkin County Commissioners on Tuesday endorsed devoting at least $2 million from a federal grant to boost the pay of child care teachers and possibly related uses.
No formal vote was taken but all five commissioners expressed support for having the staff work on a county grant plan that would be coordinated with partners such as the city of Aspen’s Kids First program.
Pitkin County received $3,451,031 from the federal government via American Rescue Plan Act funding. The COVID-19 stimulus package was approved by Congress in March 2021.
Pitkin County earmarked $2 million for child care and the balance for affordable housing, but the mix is flexible, according to Manager Jon Peacock. In June, the county commissioners discussed using the child care funds for facilities. Ashley Perl, county community resiliency manager, recommended a change of course on Tuesday after conducting more research into challenges facing child care operations in the upper valley. “There appear to be enough facilities. What’s lacking is enough people to work them,” she said.
“We were originally thinking it was a lack of space,” Perl said. “(Now) I think the missing piece is people.”
Perl said she talked to directors of child care facilities in Pitkin County, as well as teachers over the last few months. From teachers, she learned that housing instability was a major problem since many are young and renting. Teachers also cited low entry pay and slow wage growth as barriers to staying in the line of work.
From directors, she learned about the challenges child care facilities face attracting and retaining qualified teachers.
“After assessing potential programming options for the use of ARPA funds, staff is recommending the BOCC use these funds to implement a new grant program that would provide money to child care providers to address retention and housing instability concerns,” said a staff memo prepared by Perl. The majority of grant dollars would go directly to teachers in the form of a monthly or quarterly stipend with additional grant dollars able to be used to support program development, she said.
County Manager Jon Peacock said the funds could potentially go a long way in helping in the child care field, whereas $500,000 dedicated to affordable housing would buy maybe half a unit.
The commissioners endorsed the change in strategy on spending the American Rescue Plan funds on teachers rather than facilities.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said she wants the funds used so child care operators can recruit the best teachers coming out of colleges and help them make a career in their chosen field.
“I really think the ARPA funds are intended to stop the bleed,” Kury said. “I’ve wanted to see this money move pretty quickly and pretty flexibly.”
The commissioners must find long-term funding sources and not set-up a “cliff” situation where funds are available for a short time to help child care teachers, then disappear, she said. But she urged quick action to aid child care teachers.
“We’re losing teachers now,” McNicholas Kury said. “The teachers are feeling inflationary pressure now.”
She later added, “I want our providers to be able to protect and support the teachers they have, giving them raises as they desire, giving them promotions as they desire, offer first-time homebuyer grants if they need help with housing. That’s the stuff I’d like to dig into more.”
Commissioner Francie Jacober said she would also like to consider using some of the federal grant money for tuition relief for families paying for child care. Some tuition assistance is already available through other programs in the city and county.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said he wanted to keep a focus with the funding and not “dilute the power of what we’re trying to do here.”
“What I heard loud and clear is the majority of grant dollars going directly to teachers in the form of monthly or quarterly stipends with additional grant dollars able to support program development,” Poschman said.
Commissioner Patti Clapper, chair of the board, said that a longer term funding source to help child care providers and teachers should be another goal. The county should consider asking voters in the future to devote sales tax revenues for the cause, as the city of Aspen does. For now, she said, the county can help with an immediate need.
“I’m hearing support for changing our capital funding issue to some kind of grant program and assistance,” Clapper said. “I’m hearing a highlighting of what we can do to keep teachers and educators in the field, recruit teachers and educators into the field and how we can best subsidize their cost of living in this valley.”
The county must “obligate” its use of the American Rescue Act funds by the end of December 2024 and fully spend them by the end of 2026, according to the federal government’s terms. Perl said she would take the commissioners’ direction and come back in the near future with a more specific plan.