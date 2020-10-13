The recipients of the 2020 Pitkin County Cares Volunteer Service and Greg Mace Awards will be honored during the virtual meeting of the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday at noon.
“Now in its 20th year, the purpose of the program is to honor individuals and groups for their outstanding service, leadership and civic involvement,” the county explained in a press release Monday.
Among the award categories is the Greg Mace Award, established in the late 1980s in memory of Greg Mace, described as “a dedicated Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteer who died in a climbing accident on North Maroon in 1986.”
Fifteen Roaring Fork Valley residents were chosen from nominations received from a cross-section of community organizations and nonprofits throughout the summer.
Doug Paley and Debbie Kelly, longtime Mountain Rescue volunteers with more than 50 years’ experience between them, will share the Greg Mace Award. A full list of honorees can be found on the Pitkin County website ahead of Wednesday’s virtual ceremony, which will also be broadcast via CGTV Channel 11.