Pitkin County commissioners on Tuesday approved a 2023 budget that increased 14% from 2022 to nearly $189 million, but property owners won’t have to worry about getting soaked.
Property taxes grew by only $2.4 million to a total of $36.67 million. Colorado counties are required to do a revaluation of property every two years. The next revaluation will be in 2023.
“I just want the taxpayers to know we’re expecting to see some increases in property values when we do the reassessment (in 2023),” said Commissioner Patti Clapper. “The board is understanding of that and will take that into consideration with the (2024) budget.”
The 2022 values are based on market conditions as of June 30, 2020. That affected county property tax revenues for 2022 and 2023.
“Assessed valuations decreased 0.44% from 2022,” said a memo to the board from county budget director Connie Baker.
The next revaluation will be based on values as of June 30, 2022. Property values experienced a substantial increase during the buying craze that hit during the pandemic in the summer of 2020 and didn’t ease up for months.
Even if property values soar, governments in Colorado are hemmed in by how much they can increase property taxes. In many cases, they are limited by growth plus inflation. At times of high inflation, a different restriction kicks in — a statutory limit of 5.5% growth in property tax collections, according to Baker’s memo.
Pitkin County has 26 individual funds within its budget. Many of them are restricted, where revenues collected can only be spent in that specific fund, such as the airport or open space and trails. In all, 10 of the funds are supported by property taxes.
The general fund, the portion that pays for many of the county’s core services, is at $45.63 million for 2023. That’s up from an estimated $38.19 million this year.
“We have a lot of special projects (next) year,” Clapper said. “I think the public needs to be reassured and not see that number and say, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s been well thought out and a lot of it is placeholders.”
The budget includes the appropriation of $1,575,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds as stipends for early childhood staff. The commissioners also decided earlier this fall to allocate $5 million in unassigned general funds to affordable housing efforts, including acquisitions, developments and improvements.
The county will also add six full-time equivalent positions. The county will keep an epidemiologist on staff because of the uncertainty on how the current tridemic of COVID-19, RSV and flu will play out. In total, the expenditure for salaries and wages will be up by $2.19 million over the current year.
The aftermath of the pandemic also has influenced a cautious approach to sales tax revenues. County officials are wary of a recession in 2023, so they have projected an 11% decrease in sales tax revenues from what is expected to be record amounts this year.
“The repercussions of COVID might be looming for a while,” said Commissioner Greg Poschman.
The commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the budget. Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury was away on county business at a Colorado Counties Inc. meeting. The commissioners have been working with county staff leaders for the last two months to craft the budget.
“It’s kind of a tedious process but to me, it’s always very educational and enlightening,” said Commissioner Steve Child of the budget. The process provides a “good reminder” of all the programs the county government undertakes for its residents, he said.