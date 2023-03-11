Pitkin County commissioners approved funding this week to get the jail back in shape to house its own inmates, at least temporarily,
The commissioners approved a $550,000 construction project that will enable the facility to house 13 inmates long-term. About $200,000 of the expense will come from savings in a prior phase of construction, according to Jodi Smith, county director of assets. The commissioners approved an additional $350,000 in funding.
The earlier construction project focused on making the jail booking desk and processing area more safe for jail staff, Smith said. This next phase will focus on improvements to “seven cells that will then hold 13 people in the jail,” she said.
The work will include replacing porcelain toilets and sinks with stainless steel, replacing wooden doors with metal doors that include slots where meals can be distributed. There also will be new flooring and plumbing.
“Everything we can do to make a safer environment for the detainees,” Smith said.
The jail was deemed unsafe for detainees and workers by prior Sheriff Joe DiSalvo in 2021 because of incidents involving the death by suicide of an inmate and attacks on workers. He reached an agreement to have Garfield County house Pitkin County’s long-term inmates while Pitkin County pursued a solution. Only the work release program, with lower risk detainees, was housing employees at the Pitkin County Jail.
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario terminated the agreement with Pitkin County when DiSalvo was defeated by Michael Buglione in the November election. Buglione’s administration reached a new deal with Eagle County to house inmates at $61 per inmate per day.
A memo from Smith and Undersheriff Alex Burchetta to the county commissioners noted the agreement with Eagle County is temporary.
“It should be noted that the IGA is a temporary solution while Pitkin County officials continue to explore the future of the Pitkin County Jail,” the memo said. “Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione envisions the eventual return of all Pitkin County detainees and confined persons to the Pitkin County Jail. However, this will only occur when the facility and infrastructure conditions are safe for both the detained individuals and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office detention staff. This is the impetus for this project and request.”
The $550,000 project is expected to get the jail into a condition that allows Pitkin County to house its own inmates while a more permanent solution for the facility is planned. The number of inmates detained on behalf of Pitkin County averaged 10.12 during the first two months of 2023, so renovations designed to house 13 employees have been deemed adequate for now.
The commissioners approved the project without extensive discussion but chairwoman Francie Jacober stressed the need for reaching a long-term solution.
“I just can’t not say this,” Jacober said at a meeting with Smith, Burchetta and Buglione on March 7. “I really want this to move forward so we’re making permanent solutions rather than temporary ones.”
She noted that county government has appointed a Criminal Justice Coordination Committee to study what type of facility and what type of programs are needed.
“Whatever it takes, whoever is on that committee, move it forward because it’s been a long time. I know it was set back because we have a new sheriff and some other things but I really hope this is the last temporary one,” Jacober said.
Commissioner Patti Clapper asked if any of the improvements installed as part of this project can be used in the permanent upgrades to the jail. “This is the question of the year,” she said.
Buglione replied, “Yes, fixtures, doors, the expensive items, should be able to be used in the new design.”
Clapper noted, in a good-natured way, that the answer was on record.