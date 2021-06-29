Aspen City Council was joined at its Monday work session by about a dozen local mental health professionals and organizations to discuss ways that Aspen and Pitkin County are at the forefront of prevention, intervention, treatment and aftercare when it comes to mental health and substance abuse emergencies.
“Since I have joined this community, I have to tell you I’ve been very impressed with the approach to mental health, especially during the pandemic, because I did join the community during the pandemic,” Kayla Bailey, Aspen outpatient program director at Mind Springs Health, said. “Where a lot of other communities stopped, I found a community that actually opened up its arms and wrapped around all of the extra stressors that were happening.”
The Pitkin County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Continuum of Care consists of various mental health and substance use programs and services in the Aspen area. Representatives from Community Mental Health, the Integrated Care Program, school-based therapists, Pitkin Area Co-Responder Teams (PACT) and Aspen Family Connections presented to the council about their progress throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Aspen School District plans to coordinate school therapists participating in summer programs with Aspen Family Connections to support children with behavior issues and their families while school is out of session. Especially for younger kids, it is crucial to include the family in therapy on some level so that the child gets the support they need, AFC Director Katherine Sand said.
The Aspen Police Department presented on PACT, which received praise from council for its community outreach and successes. Since its inception in 2017, PACT has grown to offer seven-days-a-week co-response — that is, when a police officer and a co-responder clinician can arrive on a scene together and deescalate a situation before it leads to an arrest or a ride to the hospital. In the past year, 80% of situations that PACT has responded to were deescalated, and 4% resulted in jail time, mental health program administrator for PACT Jenny Lyons said.
Community Mental Health can connect high-risk patients with not only a local therapist, but also a case manager to provide support throughout treatment when a patient is not with their therapist, Bailey explained. Community Mental Health has increased training for its staff in emergency services and evidence-based treatment to help high-risk individuals.
Councilmembers Ward Hauenstein and John Doyle added that they are proud of how far Aspen has come, especially during the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Doyle said Aspen — and by extension, Pitkin County — is the most progressive area he knows of and is proud of the discussions happening that other communities have not yet started.
After the reports, Torre thanked the organizations for providing updates and added that council is extremely interested in community connectivity and improving community relationships through events and services like the ones present.
“When I hear you talking, I’m thinking of these five people up here and what we do, when we run for office or when we represent our communities, most definitely, these are five people that want to connect our community with open arms,” he said. “We look for ways to get our community together at various events that we hold at the Wheeler or other places, and I think we’re looking to up that again. So I just want to say thank you again.”
