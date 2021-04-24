Local governments are planning for the gradual return of in-person meetings attended by the public, face-to-face customer service and a work environment in which employees actually show up to the office every so often.
The planning activity to reopen Pitkin County and city of Aspen government follows a recent spate of local vaccinations, falling virus caseloads and next week’s expected downshift to the “blue” level on the COVID-19 dial. But officials stress that the reopening process will be conducted in a slow and cautious manner — and that it will most likely rely on a hybrid model that continues to emphasize teleconferencing and social distancing.
“I’ve been asking my fellow board members to start holding public meetings in the same room,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said Friday. “People have gotten comfortable with working remotely. But we have this beautiful new administration building, and we need to find a way to get back to using it.”
According to Clapper, the county’s elected officials and staff have “better discussions” when they are all in the same room together. While conducting meetings online through the Zoom platform has worked well in the eyes of many people, she said there is often “some kind of glitch” with the technology, such as a video freeze occurring when someone is speaking — situations that hamper the flow of the process.
“You can’t read someone’s body language in a Zoom meeting,” Clapper said. “Whatever we do, it will be flexible, and we’ll continue to social distance in the room and offer the option of [online access].”
Officials in the Aspen city manager’s office also have been discussing the return to near-normalcy with regard to public meetings and office use, said Facilities/Capital Asset Director Jeff Pendarvis.
He said he did not know the timeline for holding meetings in council chambers in lieu of the all-virtual platform and suggested there may be some technological challenges to overcome in holding meetings in-person while still offering the public a chance to tune in and comment online.
“[Staff is] here to support whatever decisions are made,” Pendarvis said. “It’s my understanding that plans are being formulated. The council meetings have been completely virtual for the last year, plus.”
While top municipal administration officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday, Aspen Mayor Torre confirmed that the city manager’s office is working on protocols.
“We’re all anxious to get back to in-person meetings,” Torre said. “We have to make sure it’s safe. It’s important to have that connectivity with the public.”
Torre said he wasn’t sure whether the city’s timeline for holding in-person meetings and bringing staff back to offices would be the same as the county’s.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said the county is targeting June 1 for its “next phase of reopening” — incremental changes that include in-person Board of County Commissioner meetings and setting up a system for both staff collaborations in county offices as well as flexible days in which government employees can continue to work remotely.
“It won’t be 100%, the way it was before COVID-19,” he said. “We’re not out of the pandemic yet. It’s going to be a hybrid. Hopefully, people can continue to join the meetings electronically.”
As for the public accessing the county’s administration building for services and staff returning to their offices for work, Peacock said there will be limits this summer on the building’s density.
“Before this fall, we’ll reevaluate to see what we learned during the summer,” he said, adding that the picture of the “new normal” should be much clearer.
Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice said each department “will have to figure out what works best for them.” She said it’s been amazing how well the county has functioned over the last year with employees working remotely and the administration building mostly empty — the general exceptions being activity in the clerk and recorder’s office and the sheriff’s office.
“More people have been attending our meetings online,” she said. “But there’s no doubt that [in-person meetings] will happen.
“I don’t think the public process has been hampered,” Mattice added. “People figured out the technology pretty quickly.”
Mattice pointed out that in many instances, teleconferencing is cheaper and more efficient — for example, a Denver consultant can speak to officials via the online platform without having to drive all the way to Aspen for a meeting.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said he anticipates a return to face-to-face interaction between his cohorts and the public soon. However, he said he’s a proponent of “baby steps” and a hybrid model of in-person and technological participation.
“We need to be slow and cautious,” he said. “I know Patti is eager. She misses the personal connections. Some people want to be able to come to a public meeting, but I think there’s a demographic component here. Younger people prefer using the technology. They are more tech savvy.”
A member of the county’s health board, Poschman noted that more than 1,000 people were able to monitor one of the health board’s Zoom meetings earlier this year. The online platforms, he said, offer the opportunity for increased participation.
“You can’t put 1,500 people in a public room,” he said.
Like Mayor Torre on the city side, Poschman said whatever the systems and processes for reopening government to in-person interaction, they must be implemented with safety in mind.
“The pandemic isn’t over yet, and it actually could get nastier,” he said.