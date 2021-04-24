In this photo from March 5, 2020, more than a dozen members of an ASE Vision process committee sit with Pitkin County officials in the county’s administration building on Main Street to discuss details of local airport redevelopment, ideas that would later be included in the official “Common Ground” recommendations. It would be one of the last meetings in the county commissioners’ meeting room before COVID-19’s stranglehold of business shutdowns, mandatory mask-wearing and online public meetings took effect.