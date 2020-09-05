Pitkin County’s elections staff is bracing for a busy fall election.
With presidential, U.S. Congressional, county commissioner and Snowmass Village races on tap — along with a bevy of local tax questions and statewide referendums — the lengthy Nov. 3 ballot is expected to take quite a bit of time for each individual voter to process.
County Clerk and Recorder Janice Vos Caudill and others in the elections department spent Friday preparing the ballot items for the company that will be handling the printing. She said the ballots will be mailed out in early October and urged voters to assist the process by dropping them off early. There are three boxes, located in front of Pitkin County’s administration building on Main Street and the town halls of Snowmass Village and Basalt.
“I anticipate turnout will be higher than it was in 2016,” she said Friday, referring to the year of the last presidential election.
Of course, that was when Republican Donald Trump bested Democrat Hillary Clinton in the electoral college to win the nation’s highest political office, despite failing to capture the popular vote nationally.
Pitkin County turnout was 70% in the Nov. 8 election four years ago, with 10,792 votes counted from a pool of 15,410 active and inactive voters. Most of the votes cast in that election — 88%, in fact — were in the form of a mail ballot. In-person voting, either through the early period or on Election Day, accounted for 12% of the ballots cast.
Turnout was even higher — 85%, if calculating the votes cast among only the active voters, which are generally defined as those who participated in recent elections or those who have not had their ballots returned by the postal service.
“This year, I anticipate closer to 12,000 voters turning out, with a higher turnout percentage based on active voters, and the majority of voters returning a mail ballot using a 24/7 surveillance dropbox. The trends support the projection,” Vos Caudill said.
Though there has been much concern nationally about the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to handle the ballots for the upcoming fall elections, Vos Caudill said everything is being handled far enough in advance to ensure that voters receive them.
“The State of Colorado has conducted mail-ballot elections since 2013 — over a dozen elections. We've got this,” she said.
Here are some of the highlights of the Nov. 3 Pitkin County ballot (not a complete listing):
• President: Republican Donald J. Trump (incumbent), Democrat Joseph R. Biden Jr. and many others representing various political parties or of unaffiliated status.
• U.S. Senate: Republican Cory Gardner (incumbent), Democrat John Hickenlooper, Libertarian Raymon Doane.
• U.S. House District 3: Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush.
• House District 61: Republican Kim McGahey, Democrat Julie McCluskie (incumbent).
• State Board of Education: Republican Joyce Rankin (incumbent), Democrat Mayling Simpson.
• County Commissioner, District 4: Steve Child (incumbent), Chris Council.
• County Commissioner, District 5: Francie Jacober, Jeffrey Evans.
• Snowmass Village mayor: Bill Madsen, Tom Goode (both are current council members).
• Snowmass Village Town Council (choose two): Tom Fridstein, Jeff Kremer, Matthew Owens, Alyssa Shenk (incumbent), Gray Warr
• Ballot Issue 2a: Snowmass Village-only question whether to extend property tax for Aspen School District.
• Ballot Issue 2b: City of Aspen-only question whether to extend sales tax for Aspen School District.
• Ballot Issue 4a: Question to voters who live within the Aspen School District’s boundaries on whether debt should be increased to fund general obligation bonds.
• Ballot Issue 7a: Question to all Pitkin County voters on a property tax increase for the Colorado River Water Conservation District, raising revenue in part to “keep water on the Western Slope.”
Vos Caudill said early voting and Election Day voting this year will be conducted at the Aspen Jewish Community Center, 435 W. Main St., because it has the space to handle social distancing amid COVID-19 concerns. Voting has been conducted there in the past, she said, such as when the county’s administration building project was underway in 2016.
The county is currently seeking volunteers to serve as election judges. For more complete information on the upcoming ballot, visit pitkinvotes.com in the coming weeks. The website also contains information about how to register to vote or update your personal voter information.