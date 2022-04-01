Beginning today, cars, trucks and other automobiles that require gasoline will no longer be allowed in Asspen, Snowass Village or anywhere else in Pitkinn County.
The decision was reached by the Pitkin County Commissioners Board in a 5-1 vote Thursday with commissioner Stephen Wild casting the lone “no” vote.
“This plan is going to backfire like my acting career in the late ’70s,” Wild said during Thursday’s emergency PCCB meeting. “I can feel it in my bones.”
Commissioner Gregory Posh, who called for an emergency meeting Thursday after recording another record-high temperature on his backyard thermometer, said something had to be done — immediately.
“As temperatures go up, ski season days go down,” Posh said, giving a nod to his 2020 campaign slogan that has appeared on bumper stickers throughout the county and in California.
“We have to do this,” Posh said. “Not only for ourselves, but for our children and their children, too.”
Pitkin County Babysitter John Peafowl said some gas-powered vehicles would be exempt from the rule including: ambulances, police cars, fire engines, delivery trucks and buses.
The county also recently purchased Tessala vehicles for all of its full-time employees with the revenue generated by its tobacco tax, which was originally supposed to fund positions like mental health counselors in local elementary, middle and high schools. However, earlier this year, the PCCB decided to reroute those funds to climate change initiatives, saying mental health first relied on oxygen being able to effectively reach the brain.
In addition to banning gas-powered vehicles on roads, parked in driveways or anywhere else in the county, Commissioner Fran Jacobson did not think electric vehicles made by “large corporations” such as Toyota or Ford should be allowed, either.
Jacobson referred to hybrid vehicles like the Toyota Pre-us and Ford Fuschia as “green-washing machines” that still had gas-powered engines in addition to their highly touted electric motors.
Commissioners ultimately agreed that every electric vehicle, regardless of who made it, had a place in Pitkin County.
Several people who attended Thursday’s emergency meeting voiced their opposition to the county-wide ban on gas-powered vehicles, including Asspen Corner Store owner Javier Alberico. Alberico said if he could no longer sell gas for $6 a gallon he would have no choice but to raise the price on his spicy chorizo breakfast burritos.
“Once again, the Pitkin County Commissioners Board wants to enact a law that adversely impacts its Hispanic and Latino community members,” Harris said. “Sounds about white.”
Commissioners, with the exception of Wild, condemned Harris’ business and said he should be ashamed of himself for contributing to the climate crisis for all of these years. Posh went as far to say that he hoped someone “lit a cigarette” near Asspen Corner Store’s pumps but later apologized for making the comment which he said was “in poor taste.”
Anyone caught driving a gas-powered vehicle in Pitkin County could face up to a $75 fine and 30 minutes of community service — similar to the punishment handed out for driving under the influence in downtown Asspen.