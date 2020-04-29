Since beginning community-wide COVID-19 testing for those who have a physician’s order and are symptomatic, Aspen Valley Hospital and Pitkin County collected 18 swabs — and as of Tuesday morning, no results had been returned.
That’s according to Charles Spickert, an epidemiologist contracted by Pitkin County to aid in producing some local modeling for public health officials. He presented information to the county’s Board of Health in an online educational session Tuesday morning.
“It would be great if we could move to a point where we can get testing within hours, but we’re not there yet,” he said, adding that the state-run laboratory in Denver is still taking days to return testing results. “So we’re going to have to rely on private labs for now.”
The polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR, are a critical aspect of the county public health department’s “box-it-in” strategy, a shift to aggressively identifying and isolating people within whom the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 is active and subsequently quarantining anyone who associated with the patient.
That strategy will require not only full-time contact tracers but also robust testing capacity and the required personal protective equipment, or PPE, to safely administer the PCR tests that will allow the county to further ease the current public health order.
On Monday, the Incident Management Team released a statement announcing the public health order would extend through May 8, about a week after a statewide directive allows retailers to reopen. Locally, the county’s orders supersede the state’s.
That extra time will allow officials to monitor the industries that are currently operating — with approved COVID-19 safety plans in place that will be spot-checked by code enforcement, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock noted — to identify new clusters of infected people, Spickert said.
“So as we open up various segments of our community, we can look at cases within those occupations,” he said during the meeting.
Still, PCR testing for the general public will be limited to those who are symptomatic with a physician’s order, he clarified in an email Tuesday afternoon.
“Construction companies and businesses are submitting plans for reopening that include how they will screen employees — [for example], temperature monitoring, self-reporting of symptoms, etc.,” he said. “There is not a requirement for PCR testing unless an employee reports symptoms and is referred by a physician for testing. Our public health investigators/contact tracers will collect occupational demographic information that will allow us to monitor industry segments.”
Monitoring those industry segments, and analyzing initial test results between now and May 9, will help inform public health officials of how best to proceed in continuing to incrementally open up the local economy.
But as more industries are permitted to restart operations, it will be more important than ever for the public adhere to social distancing, mask wearing and handwashing, Spickert emphasized. In fact, while he’s expecting to see additional clusters of cases that, with prompt testing and isolation, can be successfully contained, the economic consequences could be more dire if community spread again becomes the status of the outbreak.
If that were to occur, public health orders would again revert to a suppression strategy and many businesses would have to again shut their doors — even after having invested in the heavy costs needed to reopen.
“We do know the current plan is sound but also realize the cost of current suppression strategies are high both in terms of economic and personal hardship,” Spickert said. “The pain of waiting a bit longer to restart may be less than the restart, stop scenario. There is risk of reopening now, and if cases surge beyond a certain point, further suppression might be needed. This is going to be difficult for people — even though they’re anxious to reopen, we want to make sure the timing is right.”
For now, Spickert’s modeling is just that: The concrete data regarding the number of cases in Pitkin County simply doesn’t exist, as mass testing was not a viable option at the outset of the disease’s known entry into Aspen.
“What we don't know and what we’d like to know is the absolute number of cases we’ve experienced here in Pitkin County,” Spickert said.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t valuable data that can be utilized to make educated inferences about the local infection rate, he continued.
“Statewide, U.S. and even international data is useful in correlating known data, such as hospital admissions, with estimates of cases in Pitkin County absent widespread testing results from the past several months. Going forward, PCR testing and isolating every patient with symptoms and tracing and quarantining their contacts are vital elements of living with this virus in our community,” he said via email.
According to some of those numbers, including statewide hospitalization rates, Spickert estimates that anywhere between about 135 and 700 people in Pitkin County have likely been infected with the novel coronavirus.
In fact, it’s that relatively low probable infection rate that prompts public health professionals to err on the side of caution when determining policies to reopen businesses and in turn increase social interaction.
“Whether we use 500, 700 or even 1,000 cases, you subtract that from 18,000 [residents], that means the majority of our population is still susceptible,” he said of the coronavirus. “Our residents should continue to practice handwashing, covering their face in public, social distancing, staying home when they’re sick and getting tested immediately when they have symptoms. Our public health approach should continue to be conservative, data driven.”
Dr. Kim Levin, the county’s medical officer, said during Tuesday’s virtual meeting that she applauded her colleagues’ recent decision to suspend plans to use antibody testing, which through blood work retroactively identifies the presence of antibodies. The potential for false-positive results is particularly dangerous.
For one thing, the antibody tests acquired by the county, while having received an “early use authorization” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for distribution, had not received the equivalent for actual use, Peacock confirmed. For another, inaccurate results could lead to downright dangerous behavior from residents, Levin stressed.
“We don’t understand the immunity of this disease yet. There are some viruses that have immunity for years … and there are others that you can get reinfected in the same season,” Levin said, underscoring her concerns that if someone was told they’d tested positive for antibodies they’d be tempted to not take social distancing orders as seriously.
“This virus, are we immune for life? Are we immune for a week? We have no idea,” she said. “So a positive result is only going to confuse everybody and have danger to the community.”