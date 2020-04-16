The Pitkin County Board of Public Health met Thursday to reexamine a stay-at-home order put into effect March 23 to curb the spread of coronavirus, determining that business closures could soon be lifted on golf courses, bike shops, construction sites and office supply stores.
In the weeks since commerce has been shut down and public gatherings have been limited to five or less people, area health providers have been able to manage the COVID-19 cases in the county, officials said in the meeting.
This has led the health board to be cautiously optimistic and turn its efforts to a safe rollback of some stay-at-home requirements. The group went through the standing public health order section-by-section during a two-and-a-half hour, live-video-streamed meeting, concluding that closures could be lifted on construction, bike shops, office supply stores and golf courses, if individual businesses could show public health officials a plan to modify operations to prevent disease transmission.
All other closures, including dine-in restaurants, lodging and retail, and a mandatory 14-day quarantine of people arriving into the county, remain in place through the public health order end date of April 30. During the meeting Public Health Director Karen Koenoman said the order will likely be extended through May.
The board received an update from Pitkin County Medical Officer Dr. Kim Levin who instructed the board to carefully weigh public health with the health of the economy as they address policy moving forward.
“There is an end goal, and that is to open everything up,” Levin said.
But, without also creating herd immunity through exposure or vaccines, reintroducing the public to daily life will result in a second wave of community spread, she said.
The most contentious topic of the afternoon was Pitkin County’s treatment of construction sites. All nonessential building was ordered to cease on April 1. This is a stricter rule than the state public health order which allows a level of construction to continue. Neighboring Eagle and Garfield counties are also allowing construction.
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association facilitated a task group that devised a series of protocols that contractors would have to meet in order to be approved by the county to resume construction. The document includes recommendations like providing hand-washing stations at every site, restricting access to enclosed spaces and conducting temperature screenings for all jobsite personnel.
“We have gotten a lot of amazing coordination from the construction industry,” Koenemann said.
County Manager Jon Peacock told the board that the county could be ready to start receiving the applications to reopen by next week. Several members of the board of health felt that was too quick.
“We need to do this very slowly and very carefully,” said Ann Mullins, an Aspen City Council member who sits in on county board of health meetings.
She suggested that only current projects be included at first, with new construction rolling out later.
Aspen Mayor Torre, who represents the city as a voting member on the board of health, also pushed for a longer timeline to reopen worksites.
“I am supportive of the general idea, I am concerned about the details, I am having trouble just saying ‘yea lets go,’” he said. “I think we are moving really quickly on this.
I do support getting back to business but not early, and not unsafely.”
Levin supported a slower, incremental opening of job sites. As the workforce enters the county and has more in-person interactions, the disease will have more opportunity to spread. She said it is up to the board to weigh a guaranteed spike in COVID-19 cases with the construction sector that several board members voiced is vital to the economy.
“I know we will have a bump in cases. This is the dance that we are all talking about,” Levin said.
The board voted to reopen all job sites and allow for landscaping maintenance, provided the proposed criteria by the industry is met and more details are worked out by consulting the health community.
The group then turned its attention to recreation. The state public health order allows golf courses to be open, but Pitkin County’s order made no reference to them one way or another. The group agreed to add golf courses to the list of approved recreational activities. It is up to golf course management to decide individually if they will open their courses or not. Pro shops and restaurants associated with golf courses must remain closed, and if courses are to open no unrelated parties can ride in a golf cart together.
The board also added bike shops and office supply stores to the sanctioned retail list. Both industries are considered essential in supporting other essential workplaces or by assisting those who are complying with work-from-home mandates.
The board elected to keep the remainder of the public health order status quo. This includes a complete shutdown of area lodging, including short-term rental units.
Looking forward to a health and economic recovery, Koenemann said the county’s biggest threat remains outside cases coming in.
“The biggest risk in our community is destination tourism,” she said. “One of the only ways for us to limit that is to, in essence, not give them any place to stay.”
Due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus spread, tourism will likely be one of the last sectors to see public health orders lifted.
The board did support the continued mandate that groups remain at five persons or fewer, even though this is a larger number than the state order, which does not allow for any public gatherings by those who do not reside together.
But Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler said the public should not anticipate the county becoming increasingly lenient in this regard.
“We need to diminish the expectation of having large community events this summer,” Butler said.