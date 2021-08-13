Masks will be required indoors at all schools and child care facilities within Pitkin County beginning Aug. 18, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
The decision was made by the Pitkin County Board of Health on Thursday as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to raise concerns across the country.
Written public comment was accepted prior to Thursday’s board of health meeting, however no verbal public comment was allowed during the meeting itself.
Of the nearly 17 pages of written comments the board received, most commenters favored mask mandates in schools and child care facilities in Pitkin County. Several members of the board of health were also quick to show their support for mask requirements in schools.
“I think this is a wise and scientifically based decision to have everyone wearing masks,” Patti Clapper, Pitkin County commissioner and board of health alternate, said. “It’s not that difficult a thing to do. I wish we could all return to normal and see each other's smiling faces every day but I think the most important thing is to keep the kids in school.”
To date, 81% of Pitkin County’s total population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. However, with roughly 140 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, Pitkin County is still considered as having a high level of community transmission according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We also know that many children’s hospitals across the country are seeing an increase in hospitalization,” Jordana Sabella, Pitkin County Public Health Director, said during Thursday’s BOH meeting. “Which has been worse across the country in some of these places than at any point in the pandemic thus far.”
There have been no COVID-19 outbreaks at any camps or child care facilities this summer in Pitkin County — a trend board members hoped would continue into the fall.
Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh, who participated in Thursday’s board of health meeting, said he supported requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors. However, Baugh also believed the board of health — not the school board — should ultimately make such a decision.
“The school board’s really good at school stuff, we’re not as good at the medical stuff,” Baugh said.
Currently, the mask mandate for schools in Pitkin County has no expiration date.
What other school districts are doing
Roaring Fork Schools, which includes 13 schools from Basalt to Glenwood Springs, will require its more than 5,600 students to mask up when they return to the classroom also.
In a back-to-school newsletter, Roaring Fork Schools Superintendent Rob Stein said, “We are choosing to start the year wearing masks to support health and safety and minimize quarantining.”
According to Stein, an average of 113 students had to stay home and quarantine every day last year due to COVID-19.
“No parent liked getting a phone call saying their student had to stay home for 10 to 14 days,” Stein said in the newsletter. “We want quarantines to be the exception — but it’s going to require us all to wear masks at the start of school, and more people getting vaccinated when they are eligible.”
Farther west, the Garfield Re-2 School District will not require its more than 4,700 students and nearly 800 employees to wear masks when they return to in-person learning. Comprised of six elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools, the Garfield Re-2 School District will instead highly recommend mask wearing.
Garfield Re-2 administrators have said the school district, which incorporates New Castle, Silt and Rifle, will be “mask friendly” and support individuals who choose to wear face coverings.
During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis also made clear that locally instituted mask wearing requirements, or recommendations, for schools should be done in conjunction with other precautions like rapid COVID-19 testing.
“The Broncos organization, in their bubble, were able to operate … by doing testing of everybody who went in. We now have that level of testing for schools — it’s really wonderful,” Polis said. “Every school child in Colorado can have the same level of protection as a ... Denver Bronco.”
According to Polis, 501 Coloradans are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including seven children 10 years of age and under.