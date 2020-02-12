Two partners in the recently approved solar-power project near Woody Creek are going back to Pitkin County commissioners to obtain approval for easements on a county road to the property, as access is needed for construction and utility transmission purposes.
The request, in the form of an ordinance, goes to commissioners today during their regular meeting at the county administration building, 530 E. Main St. The meeting begins at noon and the easement item is listed at an early point in the Board of County Commissioners agenda.
If the ordinance is approved at today’s first reading, second reading and a public hearing will be held on Feb. 26.
The project itself gained BOCC approval on Nov. 13 amid some controversy. Many detractors, some of them residents of the Woody Creek and Brush Creek areas, expressed the opinion that the 18,000-square-foot solar farm will be an eyesore. Others said that the project had not been fully vetted and extensive soil testing should be conducted given the property’s history as an industrial site.
The project was examined under the county’s special review process and hailed by supporters as a meaningful local commitment to the community’s green-energy future. Renewable Energy Systems, a global entity that builds solar power and other green-energy systems, is partnering with Glenwood Springs-based Holy Cross Energy and the Aspen Consolidated Sanitation District on the electricity-generation initiative.
The sanitation district owns the property and formerly used it to dispose of biosolids. Holy Cross will purchase the power from RES and accept it into its nearby grid. The location is about two miles south of Woody Creek, southwest of Stevens Street off McLain Flats Road.
Conor Goodson, development manager for RES, told the Aspen Daily News last May the 5-megawatt power-generation facility would provide 1,000 homes with clean, renewable energy.RES got involved through a request for proposals issued by the energy cooperative.
The county’s approval included special conditions, including an annual review to ensure that panels and other infrastructure are not causing problems related to glare. The site also must have a certain level of landscaping so that it will blend with its rural surroundings.
According to a county memorandum, Holy Cross also is seeking permission to use county property for an underground transmission line to link the facility to the grid. Specifically, the ordinance represents requests for an access easement to the sanitation district and a utility easement to Holy Cross.