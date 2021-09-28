Just one day after Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert met with Democrat Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury last week, in an attempt to find common ground on Western Slope issues, the congresswoman introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.
Boebert, along with her Chief of Staff Jeff Small, spoke to McNicholas Kury via Zoom last Thursday about less-partisan issues like wildfire mitigation and how to modernize the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
In an interview Monday, McNicholas Kury described her roughly 30-minute conversation with Boebert last week as having been “professional” but not too much more.
“I’m interested in finding common ground with anyone, but there’s so much I disagree … philosophically and practically with the congresswoman [on],” McNicholas Kury said. “Our conversation was not … argumentative in any way. You know, we really just chose to focus on, I think, the things where we’d have a productive conversation.”
One of those more productive talking points came when McNicholas Kury and Boebert discussed the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and the extensive planning going into it.
The county recently received 75 applications from people who wish to serve on the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Advisory Board, and McNicholas Kury hoped Boebert would ultimately support the county’s long-term vision for the airport and endorse it to the Federal Aviation Administration.
While McNicholas Kury and Boebert conversed about the future of the local airport, other notable priorities for the county — namely climate-action initiatives — went relatively undiscussed.
Earlier this year, the BOCC issued its support for reducing Pitkin County’s annual emissions 90% by 2050.
“I didn’t think there would be common ground,” McNicholas Kury said as to why some topics, like climate change, weren’t broached.
McNicholas Kury was elected to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners in 2018 after running unopposed for the District 2 seat.
Boebert ousted five-term Congressman Scott Tipton in the GOP’s 2020 primary and later defeated former Democratic Colorado Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush in the general election.
Across the entire 3rd Congressional District — which spans the state’s Western Slope — Boebert received more than 50% of the vote. However, in Pitkin County, less than 25% of the ballots returned favored Boebert.
In all three maps released by the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission, Pitkin County has remained in Boebert’s current district, CD3. The Independent Congressional Commission must file a redistricting plan with the Colorado Supreme Court no later than Oct. 1 for final review.
“I think Congressman Tipton was a bit more pragmatic, but he also avoided Pitkin County, as well,” McNicholas Kury said. “Pitkin County has never let our lack of progressive congressional representation hold us back from getting things done.”
According to McNicholas Kury, Boebert’s staff emailed her in mid-August to set up last Thursday’s meeting, and although the first-term county commissioner appreciated the dialogue with the freshman congresswoman, what — if anything — will come from their discussion remains to be seen.
In an interview Monday, Boebert’s Communications Director Ben Stout called last week’s meeting between McNicholas Kury and Boebert “great.”
“The congresswoman said … ‘As y’all are looking at those kinds of improvements and different options for the airport, there are grants out there that are available, and we would love to be supportive where we can.’ So, they found some common ground there,” Stout said. “They know they won’t always see eye-to-eye on all the issues, but they found some good stuff they agree on.”