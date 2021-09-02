The proposed Pandora’s expansion is near the top of Aspen Mountain, but it’s not members of the Aspen City Council who get to vote on whether or not to expand the in-bounds ski terrain.
However, that reality didn’t prevent Aspen City Councilmember John Doyle from attending Wednesday’s Pitkin Board of County Commissioners site visit.
“The city has no say in this and I understand that,” Doyle said Wednesday afternoon near the top of Aspen Mountain.
Instead, the final decision of whether or not to allow Aspen Skiing Company to open up roughly 153 acres of new territory on its flagship mountain rests with the Pitkin County Commissioners — and the Pitkin County Commissioners alone.
“It is technically in the county. But I do believe that this issue does affect the citizens of Aspen and ... that’s where my interest lies,” said Doyle, who was elected to the Aspen City Council in March after running on an environmental platform. He does not support the proposed Pandora’s expansion. The first-term councilor’s main concern was SkiCo’s request to rezone more than 131 acres of Pandora’s proposed area from its current “rural/remote” designation to a “ski recreation’’ one.
“My experience living in Aspen — zoning changes have always favored the developer over community,” Doyle said.
SkiCo’s proposal also calls for the rezoning of approximately 35 acres of land from “agricultural/residential 10 acre” to “ski recreation” zoning.
Like Doyle, Pitkin County Commissioner Steve Child was also concerned about SkiCo’s rezoning requests. However, unlike Doyle, Child had not made up his mind about the Pandora’s expansion proposal yet.
“The rezoning is still the question that I have to wrestle with,” Child said during Wednesday’s site visit. “I am reluctant to do that because of the possibility of setting a precedent that other people would then try to … change their rural and remote zoning to something else.”
Of Pandora’s 153 acres, 60 reside on U.S. Forest Service land and 93 on private property. The Pandora’s expansion would also add one new ski lift and ski patrol cabin to service the terrain.
“My concern would be the private parcels on Richmond Ridge, somebody wanting to rezone … and put in a commercial luxury lodge,” Child said. “That would be, to me, my biggest fear if someone came forward with something like that. If there’s some way we can prevent that from happening by what we do now, then that’s the solution I’m looking for.”
SkiCo submitted a “Pandora’s Expansion” application to county commissioners in 2019 but withdrew it after realizing it would likely not be approved. At the time, Commissioners George Newman and Greg Poschman — with conditions — indicated support for the application, whereas Commissioners Kelly McNicholas Kury and Child did not.
Commissioner Patti Clapper recused herself from the Pandora’s discussion then and now, due to her son-in-law’s employment on Aspen Mountain with SkiCo.
Pitkin County Commissioner Francie Jacober, who participated in Wednesday’s site visit, now holds the District 5 seat previously held by Newman.
Two years ago, commissioners did not participate in a site visit of the Pandora’s expansion area.
“It’s clarified a lot,” Kury said of Wednesday’s site visit. “Where the lift alignment goes, how the trails that they plan to cut run back into the current ski area — all of that’s been helpful.”
Following Wednesday’s site visit, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners will take up the latest Pandora’s Expansion application at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 8.
Roughly 20 members of the public participated in Wednesday’s site visit along with the commissioners themselves. SkiCo Senior Project Manager Mak Keeling walked through the proposal and answered questions from commissioners and members of the public in attendance. At times, Kury reminded people that while they could ask Keeling questions about the proposed expansion, they could not provide him with their own feelings about it.
“[Pandora’s Expansion] and the solar farm, during my term, have generated the most public comment,” Kury said. “And, as with many issues in our community, it hasn’t all been the same … a variety of opinions.”