For the first time since 1993, Pitkin County commissioners have reconsidered which publication will serve as the official “paper of record” — that is, the newspaper in which the government entity will publish its public and legal notices.
The Aspen Times, established in 1881, has traditionally served that role. On Wednesday afternoon, the Board of County Commissioners formally adopted a resolution changing that status, instead awarding the designation to the Aspen Daily News.
The decision came amid public turmoil for the oldest-continuing-operating business in Pitkin County, which at the start of 2022 saw an overhaul in ownership, from Swift Communications to Ogden Newspapers. The West Virginia-based private media company was recently ranked as the sixth-largest newspaper owner in the country, with 101 newspapers — 55 of which are dailies — across 18 states. Of the 28 newspapers Ogden has purchased in the last few years, it’s closed or merged 11, according to a July 13 report by Poynter.
Wednesday’s meeting represented the second reading and a public hearing considering the resolution. During the public hearing, there was only one comment, from Allison Patillo, publisher of The Aspen Times.
“I want to thank you guys for seeing the importance of having a paper of record — a lot of small towns are moving away from that,” Patillo began. “And you’re lucky in this town to have a choice, and it could even be beyond the papers — we could look at Aspen Journalism; you could look at Aspen Public Radio. …Since there are choices, and going with your purchasing and procurement mission, I would request that it’s put for bid for all the qualifying media outlets to be able to put together their bid pricing and reach — be it print, be it online — so you have the most transparent information to the public.”
Pitkin County Attorney John Ely was quick to dismiss the inaccuracies represented in those statements — namely, that an entity outside the realm of a print news publication could legally serve as the newspaper of record for the government.
“The requirement under state law and the charter is that we have [an] official newspaper of record, which qualifies as a legal publication or legal newspaper under state law — so online outlets, radio, none of that qualifies,” Ely said. “We have a choice in our community and we are fortunate to have that choice, but the choice does come down to two.”
That choice, Ely noted, largely comes down to one of logistics and cost — and regarding the latter, the attorney noted that the Aspen Daily News’ rates for public notices are “advantageous” compared with the Times.