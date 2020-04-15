Pitkin County commissioners adopted an emergency ordinance Tuesday requiring that dog owners use leashes in three areas where canines had been allowed to roam under a voice command.
The change, a response to the COVID-19 crisis and the need for increased social distancing, affects Smuggler Mountain Road, the Hunter Creek Cutoff Trail and a one-mile portion of the Jaffee Park Trail, which is located near Woody Creek. Commissioners over the last several years had made exceptions to the county’s Title 12 regulations for those trail areas.
Title 12 regulations governing county open space state that dogs must be on leash at all times, with leashes extended no longer than six feet. The rules are designed to protect ecological integrity and resources of open-space properties.
But in this case, commissioners pointed out that change relates to a plea from trail users for enhanced social distancing due to coronavirus spread. The county has received complaints from trail users about off-leash dogs running up on people, causing the owners to come into close contact with others while attempting to bring the canines under control.
Open Space and Trails director Gary Tennenbaum said signs were being posted Tuesday at the three areas to remind the public that dogs cannot be walked off-leash. The prohibition will be in place for as long as public health stay-at-home orders are active. The county’s current order ends April 30, but could end up being extended depending on the extent of the local COVID-19 virus spread.
Because the stay-at-home orders allow the public to use the outdoors to recreate, there has been an increase in local trail usage, including dogs, Tennenbaum said. However, there hasn’t been an increase in “issues” involving dog behavior, he said.
The desire for the emergency ordinance has more to do with getting people “to do more social distancing,” he added.
While Eagle County’s public health order related to the coronavirus crisis specifies that dogs must be on-leash at all times when outside of the home, Pitkin County’s order doesn’t include such language.
Commissioners were told by staff on Tuesday the emergency ordinance didn’t need to be adopted into the public health order. While many pet owners have expressed concern about the change, commissioners stressed it would be a temporary restriction.
“There is a lot of underlying stress throughout the community due to the COVID-19 virus. People are not even socializing on the trail right now like they normally would. So if your dog runs up and gets in someone face ... that just doesn’t fly anymore,” said Commissioner Greg Poschman.
He pointed out that the public health order and social distancing measures are aimed at reducing the threat of coronavirus spread to allow community activity to return to some type of normalcy as soon as possible.