A proposed ordinance that would license and regulate short-term rental properties in Pitkin County is catching a lot of attention — particularly from second-homeowners.
At least that much was clear during the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ regular meeting on Wednesday that pertained to possible laws that would regulate STRs in unincorporated areas of the county.
According to the proposed rules, in order to receive an STR license for a property, its owner must also utilize it as their principal residence — not a second or third home that they only utilize a few months or weeks out of the year.
“Now, you’re endeavoring to increase the number of ghost mansions … by implementing your proposed rules,” Jon Rooks, a Michigan resident and Pitkin County STR property owner, said during the meeting.
“I bought the house in 2013,” he continued. “I’m not a billionaire but I deserve a standard of fairness anyway in my opinion so that I’m not forced to sell at some point to a billionaire. …He or she would likely be just another owner to show up in their jet with their private chef.”
Some public commenters during Wednesday’s BOCC meeting believed that STR properties, in some instances, provided vibrancy to areas of the county that could at times feel empty or lifeless.
In addition to wanting to limit STR licenses to a person’s principal residence, county officials also have indicated they favor prohibiting STRs altogether in the county’s Rural and Remote zone district.
“I really like the idea of allowing people who have a second home, who spend part of the year here, being allowed to rent their home out as a short-term rental for some limited number of days during the year,” Commissioner Steve Child said. “We have a lot of good property management companies here and I think we should be communicating with them and enlisting their help in trying to come up with the best regulations.”
Prior to a license being issued by the county, adjoining property owners would have to be made aware of their neighbor’s intent to rent out their residence prior to a license being issued — a proposed requirement that also sparked some second thoughts from commissioners.
Pitkin County’s short-term rental laws would only apply to properties within unincorporated areas of the county, not the municipalities within its boundaries: Aspen, Snowmass Village or portions of Basalt.
Pitkin County Attorney John Ely reminded commissioners on Wednesday that when official discussions about possible STR regulations began last summer, it became evident — based upon public comment — some neighborhoods were being affected far more than others by STRs in the county.
”It wasn’t too difficult to appreciate the difficulties of some of the communities within the county that were experiencing these heightened levels of impacts,” Ely said. “All of a sudden finding that there are a lot fewer neighbors in your neighborhood but there were also a lot more people, a lot more traffic, a lot more unfamiliar faces.”
Ultimately, commissioners agreed to continue the second reading of the STR ordinance to March 9. The county’s forthcoming licensing program had been slated to take effect April 30. However, that start date seems uncertain, as Ely said the ordinance will require a third reading due to certain legal requirements, not two as is generally the case for ordinances.
“The direction today is decidedly more gray than previous instruction,” Ely said.
At one point during Wednesday’s discussion, Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury grew so frustrated with her fellow commissioners that she called for a five-minute break to “pull it together.”
“I’m just incredibly shocked and frustrated that we are basically at step one about what this is going to look like and who it’s going to apply to,” McNicholas Kury said. “I’m just incredibly frustrated that this is where we’re at and we’re not moving forward on something solid today and we’re going to blow the whole thing up and start over is what I feel like I’m hearing.”