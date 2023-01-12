Pitkin County commissioners are gambling that their stance on a development proposal for a 462-acre ranch near Carbondale won’t backfire and result in higher density.
The owners of the Turnabout Ranch, formerly known as Tybar Ranch, are sitting on approvals for a rural subdivision that were granted by Pitkin County in 2000. But recent buyers Sarah Willeman Doran and Brendan Doran have a different vision and proposed substantial alterations.
They proposed to eliminate 45,000 square feet of residential development, conserve 125 acres of prime wildlife habitat and deconstruction of an 18,000-square-foot, red-metal barn, which would be used by the buyer on different property.
In return, they are seeking approvals for a 20,000-square-foot indoor horse-riding arena, an adjacent 17,000-square-foot horse barn and various other smaller hay sheds and outbuildings. They would use the facilities for an equine-therapy business.
They would also retain approvals for three houses of 7,500 square feet each and one house of up to 12,000 square feet. The proposal potentially hinges on the commissioners’ discretionary approval of three transferable development rights in return for sterilizing three house lots. The Dorans would sell the development rights to fund their efforts to rehabilitate the land after more than a century of ranching, install fencing that is more wildlife-friendly and make various other upgrades.
“Overall, we feel it’s a better plan than the Tybar Subdivision Plan,” said Glenn Horn, land-use planner for the Dorans. “It’s a ranch plan, not a rural subdivision.”
Turnabout Ranch is about 2 miles up Prince Creek Road from Highway 133, south of Carbondale. The property abuts the Prince Creek recreational trailhead and part of the trail network.
In the big picture, the Dorans would surrender residential development rights on three lots in return for building the riding arena. The arena has already received a critical commercial development allocation by the Pitkin County Planning and Zoning Commission in the county’s complicated growth management process.
The Dorans contend that three additional lots from the old Tybar approval shouldn’t be developed because of physical and visual constraints. They want transferable development rights in return for sterilizing those lots.
Transferable development rights can be sold and used by buyers to increase house size in a “receiving area,” where Pitkin County has deemed development appropriate.
But the majority of the commissioners made it clear Wednesday during a hearing they won’t award three TDRs to the Dorans.
“I could move this forward, but not with three TDRs,” said Commissioner Patti Clapper. She supported granting only two.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said she couldn’t support granting a TDR for one specific lot because she doesn’t feel the Dorans would allow it to be developed anyway. The lot is in the middle of a valuable irrigated meadow.
McNicholas Kury vented frustration with the TDR program in general and said it needs greater scrutiny.
“I feel like the TDR program is broken,” McNicholas Kury said, adding that she is surprised the commissioners haven’t placed a moratorium on awarding any discretionary TDRs until they settle the fate of the program.
TDRs are generated two ways: Owners of property zoned as rural and remote can limit or eliminate their development potential in the backcountry and qualify for TDRs. The other method is discretionary approval by the commissioners for landowners’ voluntary historic preservation or voluntary limits on development.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said he felt some of the lots were appropriate for development at Turnabout Ranch, so he didn’t favor granting three TDRs.
Commissioner Francie Jacober, a neighbor of Turnabout Ranch, questioned the overall “glossiness” of the proposal. While the Dorans are eliminating substantial residential development, they are adding a lot of “roof” space, she said.
“It’s not a ranch to me; it’s a commercial operation,” Jacober said.
She said she could only support granting one TDR. “I don’t think TDRs were ever designed to support someone’s commercial operation,” Jacober said.
Only Commissioner Steve Child expressed support, though somewhat reluctantly, for granting all three TDRs.
“You’re giving up a lot of square footage,” he said.
He also noted that many of the barns and agricultural buildings that are in the Dorans’ plan could be built under the existing approvals.
The Dorans didn’t attend Wednesday’s hearing, but a representative read a letter penned by Sarah. She said if their vision for the ranch wasn’t approved by the commissioners, they would seek property elsewhere to pursue it. However, she noted, if Turnabout Ranch ends up in the hands of a developer, it is doubtful that the plan would include conserving 125 acres, eliminating six residential lots or efforts to rehab the land from decades of cattle grazing.
The commissioners didn’t take a formal vote after more than three hours of debate — they debated numerous topics in addition to the critical TDR issue. They continued their discussion until Feb. 22.