Pitkin County commissioners gave unanimous direction Tuesday to make a “statement” about their commitment to build affordable housing.
The commissioners voted to earmark $5 million from the general fund reserve balance specifically for affordable housing initiatives. The action was more significant from a policy standpoint than for the dollar amount.
County Manager Jon Peacock said the board’s direction is helpful in setting staff priorities for the coming year.
“It has not been clear to staff what the board’s commitment is to funding affordable housing projects,” he said. “This does change it from that perspective.”
The earmark was proposed earlier this fall by Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, who has pressed the case that the county government needs to devote more funds to solving what many feel is the top issue facing the area.
“My goal here is to hope that we really clearly put our money where our mouth is on this issue and also if we need to move it somewhere else, then we have that follow-up conversation to really justify why something else is a bigger priority than this really significant community problem,” McNicholas Kury said during Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners work session.
The county already had expenditures, primarily in staff time, devoted to affordable housing. However, commissioners decided in July they wouldn’t place a question on the November ballot to establish a permanent funding source for affordable housing. McNicholas Kury was the only board member that supported popping the question to voters. Commissioners came under fire from the Aspen City Council for not doing more to help the city address the shortage of affordable housing in the upper valley.
McNicholas Kury made another push during budget work sessions to funnel more county funds into affordable housing. She said her proposal was a reaction to the $18.7 million general operating fund balance forecast for the county at the end of 2023. She touted “priority budgeting” by the county.
Taking $5 million out for housing still leaves a substantial cushion. Peacock said the budget leaves the county with “dry powder” in case a recession or other hardship unfolds in 2023.
The process outlined by Peacock and commissioners will earmark $5 million for use for affordable housing initiatives, but spending on specific projects would come back to the board for review. The biggest proposal on Pitkin County’s plate is adding units to the Phillips Mobile Home Park, a property the county acquired north of Woody Creek in early 2018. There are 40 existing mobile homes and cabins on the property: 30 on the hillside and 10 on the riverside.
Commissioners previously decided that the riverside was unsuitable for homes because the area lies in a flood plain. Vacant land on the hillside, though, allows the possibility of relocating homes from the riverside and also adding new units. Early this year, commissioners debated the question of maximum density for the redeveloped hillside property, and generally settled on a figure of around 70 total units.
The county also is considering a partnership with Eagle County to acquire property in the midvalley from the U.S. Forest Service. The White River National Forest wants to sell or lease about 30 acres adjacent to Crown Mountain Park. The counties have exercised a right of first refusal but the federal agency must complete an appraisal before the counties decide whether to advance. The land is being considered for open space, recreation and housing.
Peacock said $5 million for affordable housing won’t stretch very far in the Roaring Fork Valley. It will need to be leveraged with grants, partnerships and rent from housing, he said. In addition, the county is in a position where additional funds can be devoted to affordable housing through its supplemental budget funding process as opportunities arise.
“By appropriating the funds, the board makes a statement about housing being a top priority for the board and it gives staff and board the flexibility to respond quickly to opportunities as they arise,” Peacock said.
Commissioner Greg Poschman expressed the only concerns about the county’s approach. He questioned why the funds couldn’t be allocated as opportunities arise rather than making the $5 million earmark. He said a lot of questions remain.
“Where’s it going to go? Who is it going to be housing? Who’s going to qualify? Who’s going to manage it? Those are the questions,” Poschman said. “I always like to have those questions answered before we go begging for the money. It feels like we’re walking out on the edge of the diving board here.”
Peacock assured the board he didn’t see the earmark as a green light for the staff to spend the funds on what it perceives as the priorities. The board will retain oversight.
Commissioner and board chair Patti Clapper said continued oversight was key to her endorsing the $5 million earmark.
“The money will be there so we can put our money where our mouth is,” Clapper said.