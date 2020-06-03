Pitkin County commissioners have approved a request for additional appropriations in the 2020 budget to fund 12 pandemic response staffers for the next six months.
The full-time positions — a team of eight in a contact-tracing capacity and team of four dedicated to consumer protection — will allow the county to manage any surge in COVID-19 cases that may emerge as the area continues to further reopen the economy, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock explained during a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Additionally, he said, by having dedicated staff to contain the novel coronavirus in future outbreaks, it will allow county staff to ensure capacity to handle “some level of business as usual.” For instance, the contracted epidemiologist already working with the county can again focus on other outbreaks outside of COVID-19, such as what could occur in child care centers.
That 12 full-time jobs are still fewer than the 18 positions requested by county staff on May 5. Fourteen of those 18 would have been dedicated to contact tracing. At that meeting, commissioners, faced with a bleak financial future for the county budget, sent Peacock back to the drawing board to develop a less cost-intensive plan.
Commissioner Patti Clapper was perhaps the most vocal opponent of funding 18 new full-time positions during the economic freefall in the wake of COVID-19 shutterings. On Tuesday, albeit with some trepidation, she approved the new proposal.
“I’m going to support moving forward for the next six months on this, but I really want us to be in touch with the [county] Board of Health so we know what’s happening, and we know how we’re better able to utilize employees within Pitkin County who are trained to do these jobs,” she said in a nod to the existing trained contact tracers already on county and neighboring municipalities’ payroll.
“We can bring in our own employees, who are already within our budget and getting full-time benefits, rather than pulling in people. I’m hoping we can revisit these numbers and say we don’t need to use this almost $600,000 for the next six months.”
The total new staffing cost between June and December of this year will be about $593,000. If all of those positions are retained an additional 12 months, through 2021, as proposed, it will add a little more than $1.1 million to the county’s budget next year.
“We all hope you’re right,” Peacock replied to Clapper.
He noted that there’s another strategy to ensure the economy can continue its reopening phases: prevention. That means greater communication and education about the county’s “Five Commitments of Containment” — maintaining six feet of social distance, wearing a mask in public, washing hands often, staying home if symptomatic and getting tested if there’s cause for concern — and gaining more demonstrable buy-in from the community.
“I want to re-emphasize the consumer protection side,” Peacock said. “If we don’t have case investigations going on, there is still plenty of work to do in terms of education, outreach, spot checks and compliance work. We are not doing that work enough right now.”
Kelly McNicholas Kury didn’t mince words in her condemnation of businesses skirting the technicalities in the public health order.
“What was reported in the paper today was abhorrent; it was unacceptable; it will not be tolerated. I fear we are losing the messaging effort for masks,” she said, referencing an article in Tuesday’s Aspen Daily News. Again, I know a lot of people are doing really good, but I’m seeing a lot of people who are not adhering to the five commitments of containment that we’re requesting of everybody.”
She wasn’t the only one to mention that story, which highlighted some discrepancies between operating under a restaurant license and operating as a functional restaurant in the era of the latest phase of public health order that allowed restaurants to open in limited capacities May 27.
“Have you seen all the email banter that’s gone on about it?” Clapper asked.
McNicholas Kury confirmed she had seen the communications to which Clapper had alluded.
“The actors that are working to follow the rules are very disconcerted about the actors that are ignoring them,” she said.
To that end, Commissioner Greg Poschman, who is also a voting member of the health board, expressed his concerns as a member of the public otherwise wanting to go out to eat.
“In the next few weeks, we’re going to be opening up an awful lot of more opportunities for people to spread a virus, quite frankly. I don’t think these guys get it yet,” he said. “I’m pretty discouraged, and I don’t think I’ll be going into these establishments.”
Clapper, who said she’d enjoyed meals at two eateries over the weekend, assured him that there were plenty of restaurants going above and beyond to ensure guests’ safety and offered to share a list.
Even after adopting the staffing proposal, McNicholas Kury returned to the issue of enforcement to ensure compliance from everyone.
“We obviously are going to be asking for voluntary compliance first, and then if necessary, we will escalate based on violation of the public health order,” Peacock assured.