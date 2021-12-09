It took a full hour — and involved a fair amount of trading and compromising — but Pitkin County commissioners finally settled on the seven voting members and two alternates who will comprise the new Airport Advisory Board.
Never in recent memory, according to county officials, have so many people wanted to serve on an advisory board whose members not only will be unpaid but tasked with weighing a lot of dry technical matters. The initial number of applications for the board — which is expected to deal with controversial issues related to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s proposed expansion and improvements — totaled 75 by the time of the September deadline.
Commissioners privately whittled down that number in October to 15 people who were interviewed over two days in November. But to settle on the final nine, the board members had to air out their preferences in public, among themselves, at a work session Tuesday while faced with the goal of seating the board before the end of the year.
“It feels awkward and weird, but it has to be done,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said during the proceeding.
For example, Commissioner Francie Jacober had issues with the seven-member board including two representatives of the Aspen Skiing Co. “Nothing against SkiCo, but I just think that’s going to be an issue in the community,” she said.
Commissioner Patti Clapper was opposed to appointing Amory Lovins, fearing that he might not work cooperatively with the rest of the board’s makeup. Lovins is a world-renowned physicist and co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute. He spoke out during the ASE Vision process in early 2020 to stress his belief, based on his own research, that the CRJ-700 aircraft serving commercial airlines in Aspen would not be phased out as quickly as many runway-expansion supporters were contending.
While Clapper was adamant about blocking Lovins from board membership, she said he would be a great choice to serve on a technical subcommittee.
Others were concerned about appointing a certain number of women, a certain number of downvalley representatives, a certain number of people with environmental expertise and airport and aircraft knowledge.
In the first vote that commissioners decided in secret last month — passing along their list of choices to Deputy County Manager Rich Englehart — Jacque Francis and Andrew Doremus had unanimous approval. Francis is founder and director of the nonprofit Global Warming Mitigation Project and served on the overarching ASE Vision committee that came up with the “Common Ground” recommendations that included a runway widening to allow larger planes to use the local airport. Doremus is professional pilot and real estate broker who also participated in the ASE Vision process and has expressed favor with widening the runway.
Following consensus on Tuesday that Francis and Doremus were in the clear, the discussion got increasingly complicated.
Here’s who the commissioners ultimately decided would serve on the board’s remaining five seats: Auden Schendler, senior vice president of sustainability for Aspen Skiing Co. and a former Basalt town councilman, who did not serve on any of the five ASE Vision committees; Valerie Braun, a longtime Woody Creek resident and secretary of the Woody Creek Caucus who has been involved with airport issues for decades and will soon be a resident of Carbondale; Richard Heede, a Snowmass resident and co-founder and director of the Climate Accountability Institute, a research nonprofit; Howie Mallory, an Aspen resident, retired banker and longtime community volunteer; and Bruce Gordon, founder, president and chief pilot for the nonprofit group Ecoflight.
Meg Haynes, a Carbondale resident (formerly of Starwood) whose resume shows extensive experience as a management consultant, including international companies, and Rich Burkley, senior vice president of strategy and business development for SkiCo, were chosen as the two alternates.