It was deja vu all over again for Pitkin County commissioners when discussing whether to ask voters to approve funding for affordable housing.
Last year at this time, the board majority decided they couldn’t pop a question to voters due to lack of a specific county plan. Only Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury favored placing a question on the November 2022 ballot.
During a Tuesday work session, the board majority was reluctant to place a question on the November 2023 ballot for the same reasons. Commissioners Greg Poschman and Francie Jacober were against a ballot question, McNicholas Kury supported a ballot question and Commissioner Patti Clapper was undecided but leaning against a question. Commissioner Steve Child wasn’t at the work session.
“I hate to delay for another year, because that’s what we did last year,” Clapper said.
Poschman and Jacober cited results of a survey to back their position. A consultant was hired to conduct a scientific survey of a representative sample of county voters on May 31 and June 1 to gauge support for a property or sales tax increase to provide funds for housing. Consultant Bill Ray presented the results to the commissioners Tuesday.
While the results showed that respondents felt addressing affordable housing should be the top priority for the county commissioners, they weren’t sure handing money over to the county was the best solution. Almost 50% of respondents said “affordable workforce housing” should be the top priority for the commissioners to address in the next year or two. However, a separate question showed a property tax ballot question favored by only a 47% to 42% margin. The survey had a margin of error of 5.5% one way or another, suggesting a toss-up. Among voters most certain to go to the polls, the measure would fail 31% to 19%, the survey showed.
After the commissioners pussyfooted around the discussion of a ballot question for about 45 minutes on Tuesday, Poschman proposed a definitive direction.
“I’m happy to say I’m extremely hesitant to put this on the ballot,” Poschman said. “Unlike Kelly, I’m not hearing from people who think we ought to do this. I’m hearing from people who are kind of horrified by it, to put it mildly.
“So I would rather have a plan with much more specifics on guardrails, projects, locations, partnerships that we can present to the public in a year than to throw this out there now. hoping it can pass,” he continued.
The commissioners had a carbon-copy discussion, without survey results, on July 5 last year. They decided they couldn’t put a question on the November 2022 ballot for lack of a plan. In nearly one year since, they have discussed general affordable housing priorities in retreats but haven’t developed specific plans. For years, the board has kicked around ideas for adding new affordable housing units at the county-owned Phillips Mobile Home Park, off Lower River Road north of Woody Creek, but has no definitive plan.
It remains unclear if the board majority supports building affordable housing projects. Tuesday’s discussion focused on the tight survey results.
“I don’t want to be a naysayer but I’m kind of discouraged by these numbers, actually,” Jacober said. “The worst thing we can do is put a ballot measure out there and then have it be defeated because then we’re done, at least for a while.”
The commissioners are concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the 2023 property tax bills and how it could affect the election. A state-mandated property revaluation resulted in values skyrocketing in Pitkin County and throughout Colorado. Notices of the new values were sent out in May.
Many property owners are seething and thousands have filed appeals. Pitkin County Assessor Deb Bamesberger said Tuesday her staff is still entering the appeals and she didn’t know the total yet. Commissioners said they feared people would want to see how the increased valuations will affect their tax bills before they would be willing to approve another tax.
The survey asked about a possible sales tax to raise revenue for affordable housing initiatives. That had broader support.
McNicholas Kury said the survey results were “discouraging” but added there also is widespread and growing concern about the lack of affordable housing.
“I believe our community has enough support in it,” she said.
But McNicholas Kury also said a ballot question would only win if the entire board was behind it.
“I think it comes down to do we want to champion this and lead it because, you know, a 50%-plus-one-vote requirement to pass this is not a given, based on what (the consultant) has presented to us today,” she said.
She added that the county hasn’t responded “in a meaningful way” to the growing affordable housing problem. She said the commissioners needed to be specific about why it wasn’t going to voters.
Poschman responded that taxpayers would rightfully be asking how the county will use millions of dollars and where the housing would be built.
“Those are questions I would ask as a taxpayer,” he said. “If we’re going to put something like this out there it needs to be right and I’m not sure this is right.”
County Manager Jon Peacock suggested “tweaks” could be made to the county plan to earn broader approval from voters. For example, a survey question asked if respondents would support a tax proposal for affordable housing and child care initiatives. Child care didn’t garner widespread support. If child care were taken off the wishlist, a ballot question might garner more voter support, the commissioners speculated. There also was discussion of putting a dollar cap on the request.
The board didn’t formalize the decision to delay a ballot question. They will hold another discussion when Child is able to attend.
“We’ll bring it back again, so it’s not done yet,” Peacock said.
Poschman, acting as board chairman, let McNicholas Kury have the last word at the meeting.
“I really do like you as a person, Greg, but you are not my favorite person right now,” McNicholas Kury said.
After the meeting, she was asked if the board had the resolve to come up with a specific plan or if the lack of one was a way to avoid addressing a tough issue.
“I can’t speak for my whole board. I’m pretty frustrated. It seems like there is never a convenient time to solve one of our most pressing community issues is how I’m feeling about all of this,” McNicholas Kury said.
She said she felt the board made progress in a retreat in January on directions it wants to go on affordable housing. The commissioners directed staff to look into senior housing, homelessness in the upper valley and partnerships in building projects, she said.
McNicholas Kury said she will continue to push to try to get the board to a spot where it is comfortable asking voters to approve funding for housing.