When Cindy Houben started her job as a community planner 37 years ago, the city of Aspen and Pitkin County had a joint planning department.
“I thought it was the greatest thing in the world,” Houben said of the once-consolidated planning department, which she worked in for 10 years. “The jurisdictions were together and made decisions that impacted one another and took that into consideration with their planners.”
Today, the city and county have their own community development departments. For the last 27 years, Houben has served as director of the Pitkin County Community Development Department and on Wednesday announced her upcoming retirement.
Houben will officially retire from her position on July 1 but will remain on in a limited capacity through 2022 to assist with ongoing projects.
“Cindy has brought vision, leadership, Southern charm and her passion to Pitkin County Community Development over her distinguished career,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said in a news release Wednesday. “Throughout her career Cindy has facilitated community planning, created innovative land use and building codes that protect our natural environment and preserved our unique community character. Cindy will be greatly missed, and I look forward to celebrating her service as she moves to this next chapter in her life.”
Houben grew up in Tuscaloosa and later graduated from the University of Alabama. While attending college, Houben also worked as an intern for the Bureau of Land Management and continued to work for the federal agency briefly after graduating.
“I was actually on my way to Alaska because I had been given a job in Alaska by the BLM after I graduated,” Houben recalled. “I thought, what am I doing? I’m just going to go back to Colorado.”
After briefly working for the BLM in Glenwood Springs, Houben transitioned into her role upvalley as a community planner and later the director of the county’s community development department.
During her time as a planner and director of a planning department, Houben was a driving force behind the creation and implementation of the county’s rural-and-remote zoning designation. Intended to protect the county’s abundance of rural and remote land, the zoning classification comes up regularly during land-use issues, including lately concerning short-term rental regulations in unincorporated Pitkin County.
“I’ve always put a lot of my time toward long-range planning,” Houben said.
In 2018, Houben became one of the first women from Colorado to be inducted into the College of Fellows for the American Institute of Certified Planners.
“[Houben] has such an outstanding record here working for the county, and her leaving leaves some big shoes to fill because she’s done just an exemplary job,” Commissioner Steve Child said shortly after Houben’s retirement was announced. “We are going to miss her working for the county, for sure.”
Pitkin County will begin its search for a new community development director next month.
“I’ve had such wonderful people that I’ve worked with,” Houben said. “I’m going to miss the day-to-day camaraderie and just the fascinating, stimulating environment that we have in Pitkin County.”