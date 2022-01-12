The results of a 2021 community opinion survey have arrived and in some cases caught members of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners off guard.
“I was very surprised that the top priority is traffic volume on county roads. I really didn’t expect that at all,” Commissioner Francie Jacober said. “Had we had out-of-county workers and Latinos responding, we would see a shift in those priorities away from the quality of the county roads to the quality of life.”
The ETC Institute, a market research firm based out of Olathe, Kansas, conducted Pitkin County’s 2021 Community Opinion Survey, which surveyed 501 random households in the county.
According to ETC Institute Project Manager Ryan Murray, the seven-page survey took approximately 15 minutes to complete and had a margin of error of 4.3%.
“If we were to conduct the survey 100 times, 95 out of 100 times we are going to get the same results given our margin of error,” Murray said. “To some extent Hispanic, Latino respondents were represented.”
The survey was completed last fall between the end of August and October and cost a little more than $30,000 to design, distribute, advertise and analyze, according to a Pitkin County staff report.
Overall, the vast majority of survey respondents, 87%, were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with living in Pitkin County, and seven out of 10 respondents were content with the quality of services provided by the county.
However, Pitkin County, which has a population of more than 17,000 people, did not receive favorable reviews with respect to “community preparedness” for natural disasters.
In fact, less than half of survey respondents, 46%, believed the county did a good job ensuring the community’s readiness for natural disasters and other emergency situations.
That data point, in particular, left some commissioners puzzled.
“Boy, I think we’ve been communicating as much as we possibly can on fire preparedness, for instance,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said. “Our communication has been there, but the uptake isn’t there.”
Only 21% of survey respondents thought the county was doing a satisfactory job of managing growth, too.
In addition to respondents’ concerns about traffic and growth management, residents also questioned the “effectiveness” of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.
In 2018, 51% of survey respondents believed the Pitkin County Commissioners were effective. In 2021, only 43.1% of respondents believed the 5-member BOCC was effective.
From Aspen Skiing Co.’s Pandora’s expansion proposal to the county’s ongoing response to the pandemic, several controversial topics have come up before the BOCC in 2021.
“Take this with a grain of salt,” Commissioner Steve Child said.
Some commissioners, like Child, wondered if respondents were confusing the legal roles of the county with those of the the City of Aspen or town of Snowmass Village.
The Pitkin County Board of Health, for example, includes commissioners along with elected officials from Aspen and Snowmass Village.
“I can’t tell you how many times people ask me why I wasn’t at a city council meeting thinking that I’m the mayor or a council member,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said. “People get a little confused over who’s in charge of what.”
Commissioners have continued to listen to data-heavy presentations, in order to prepare for their retreat next month when they will set policy goals for 2022.