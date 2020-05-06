Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock brought some relatively good news to commissioners Tuesday afternoon: All indicators suggest that restaurants and lodging will be able to reopen sooner than later, perhaps even matching the statewide goalpost of May 27, just after Memorial Day weekend.
That would be quicker than the four- to eight-week timetable presented to the county Board of Health last Thursday by the medical advisory team and public health officials. In that model, a three-phased rollout — which hinged on a ski terrain analogy of easy green, intermediate blue and advanced black diamond tiers — recommended four to eight weeks before transitioning from one phase to the other.
The reason for that lag, both public health and medical professionals advised, was to provide time to analyze data in the aftermath of each incremental wave of reopenings. For instance, Pitkin County last week allowed construction and landscaping to resume operations. By extending the current public health order through May 8, it bought some time to ensure that those increased activity levels won’t subsequently create a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
So far, Peacock assured, that has not been the case, although conversations became robust enough during Tuesday’s work session that he did not have time to update county commissioners on the exact numbers.
“I think there is legitimate argument to align with the state order, which would have us going to the blue level on the 27th, or the four weeks out to June 6,” he said. “We do not see the data coming where we would be in the six-to eight-week time frame.”
In order to ensure a continued successful trajectory, however, Peacock stressed the importance of establishing long-term infrastructure for the contact tracing and case management necessary to execute a successful “box-it-in” containment strategy moving forward.
To that end, the county has already trained 11 contact tracers — but they are employees of either the city of Aspen, Pitkin County or other neighboring municipalities whose functions are not fully operational during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
That’s great for right now, but it won’t be sustainable for the next potentially 18 months, Peacock said, when a continued infrastructure will be needed but those employees will have to resume their normal job duties.
“I think a large number are coming from law enforcement in the city, and that is probably one of my bigger concerns as more activity is introduced; I’m not sure that’s an optimal resource,” he said.
But the suggestion that the county may be looking at needing an additional $1 million or more to fund the hiring of dedicated contact tracing and public health subject matter experts did not go over well with every commissioner. They are already bracing for sharp declines in revenue and, in turn, budget adjustments.
Commissioner Steve Child suggested potentially creating and training a volunteer corps of contact tracers — which could work in theory, Peacock conceded, as long as every volunteer was fully committed and available at the ready, much like a first responder. And that may not be realistic as most people juggle the logistics of returning to their own jobs in the coming months.
“We could even solicit amongst all the departments; if they feel like they could do kind of a bare-bones operation just to get us through this period and we’re able to give up a person to be a contact tracer temporarily, I think we should do that,” Child added.
Greg Poschman, who in addition to being a commissioner also serves on the health board, pointed to apps that other countries have utilized to aid in contact tracing, suggesting that perhaps technology could — with the right app, he conceded — help make containment endeavors more streamlined.
Peacock countered that while business professionals within the county are constantly reviewing new apps as they come online in an ever-changing landscape, he worried about adopting the use of a platform not fully vetted.
Additionally, he continued, even with the ideal app, contact tracing is still an endeavor heavily driven by interpersonal communication between live humans.
“I think the Australians are a good example … where we had 13 individuals in a cluster of visitors that did not live here, and then, through contact tracing, had contact with 56 other people,” Peacock said. “There are a lot of conversations that need to happen and check-ins on a regular basis to ensure people are staying in isolation, to ensure people have the support they need.”
That’s not to say the county isn’t considering every option — and the state is, too, he noted.
“Our understanding is that the state of Colorado is working on a solution that may work for us,” Peacock said. “As we have our teams filled out to the degree that we can use technology to make this a more effective and efficient process, we will. There’s a whole lot of options out there right now, and we need a little time to vet them.”
Regardless of what the final solution is for building the staffing infrastructure needed for adequate contact tracing — whether that involves volunteers, repurposed county staff or some dedicated new hires — it needs to happen in order to happen, Peacock said, adding that he would rework an alternative plan to accomplish that goal.
Commissioner Patti Clapper was perhaps the most vocal skeptic of the economic feasibility of hiring at least a dozen new staff for COVID-19 containment.
“We had to go to each department and say, ‘We need to make budget cuts,’” she said. “To take a hit of $1.3 to $1.9 million is going to be huge in light of the fact that our revenues coming in are going to be drastically, drastically impacted. We need to find a way, just as we would in a recession, of how to deal with this as a county.”
It’s that decline in revenue that also inspires Clapper to push for an accelerated move to the second phase of reopening, too, she said — albeit while balancing public health concerns. While both Peacock and Commissioner George Newman have suggested that more stringent public health orders could benefit the Aspen-Snowmass brand in the long term as a proven safe haven for future tourism, Clapper said that without the independent business community bespoke to Aspen, the brand is at dire risk, regardless of the number of coronavirus cases.
“We know how long it takes the government to work. If we wait for four weeks to get all the information without starting to think about things, it’ll take us another two weeks to think about it and another two weeks to do anything, so we’re already up to six to eight weeks. And by then, we’ll already have further collapse in the economy,” she said.
But Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, who as the vice chair oversaw Tuesday’s meeting, expressed her own trepidations regarding simultaneously pushing for faster industry reopenings and potentially undermining contact tracing efforts by the county.
“When we’re talking about an earlier opening date, we’re fundamentally undermining the recommendation to allow a minimum four-week period to assess what is happening,” she said. “I’m struggling with that. We’ve only been open for construction for six days. We may see cases at the end of the week that we didn’t see at the beginning of the week, and that time matters.”
No concrete resolution emerged Tuesday, as county commissioners are not the final decision-makers on public health orders. Rather, they make recommendations on such matters — the Board of Health, which now meets weekly on Thursdays, will then take into account their perspectives, as well as those of a medical advisory team and county public health staff — when deciding on a path forward.