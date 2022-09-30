The Pitkin County Courthouse has reopened after being closed since March for a major remodel.
Beginning in 2019, Pitkin County undertook a significant remodel to update and modernize the building to meet 21st century technology, security and accessibility standards for the court system.
“Maintaining the building’s iconic historic nature was a priority throughout construction,” a county news release states.
The work was conducted, according to the county, because the existing space was no longer meeting the needs of the people who use the courthouse: the public, court staff and others who work in the justice system. Modern building code and accessibility requirements were needed, as well as safety upgrades for staff and visitors.
“The remodel and facility upgrades include more courtroom space, increased security for everyone who uses the courthouse, technology upgrades and the main staircase was enhanced to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said Jodi Smith, the county’s assets and employee housing director, in a prepared statement.
“ Preserving the historic character of the building was at the forefront throughout the work,” Smith said.
The building reopened on Wednesday after closing in March to accommodate the construction project. During that time, the 9th Judicial District Court and related services were relocated to the city of Aspen’s Armory Building.
The project’s completion will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The public is welcome to attend.
The release notes that since the courthouse was built more than 100 years ago, the demand for court services has grown. Back then, two courtrooms readily served a smaller population. As demand for the courts and personal safety increased, the building’s limited space became a substantial challenge.
“With the growing caseload needs, we were busting at the seams because we didn’t have enough space to conduct court business,” said Ninth Judicial District Chief Judge James Boyd.
In recent years, hearings and trials were delayed or heard off-site because of limited space. The newly remodeled building is home to three courtrooms and two jury deliberation rooms. It also has the space and modern technological infrastructure to accommodate the services people within the criminal justice system rely on today, the release says.
In addition, safety has improved. A single point of entry serves the public with screening equipment and full-time security employees. Before the remodel, people accused of committing crimes and victims of alleged crimes shared a hallway along with members of the public, lawyers and witnesses, the release explains.
There had long been a concern about the possibility for violence based on the nature of day-to-day business. Now, the building has a secure in-custody holding area and separate entry points for detainees and the public, the release adds.
“I think it’s a great accomplishment that people can have a higher sense of safety when they walk in the courthouse, that they will not only have a place where they can be heard and have their cases considered but also do it in a safe environment,” Judge Boyd said.
The courthouse was built during the peak of Aspen’s mining era, just before the collapse of the silver boom. Dedicated in 1891, the courthouse is one of the oldest of its kind in Colorado. In 1975, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.