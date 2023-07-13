The Pitkin County Commissioners are leaning toward not seeking funds from voters for affordable housing issues this year, but that’s not stopping them from working on a plan.
The commissioners gave an informal endorsement to a draft Pitkin County Community Housing Plan that was unveiled by county staff on Tuesday.
“This really helps. This is great work,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said of the draft plan.
Poschman said his goal is to get the county in position to pursue affordable housing solutions with partners, including upper Roaring Fork Valley businesses. He wants the county staff to reach out to businesses to assess what they are willing to do to help ease the housing crunch.
There is a clearcut problem with lack of affordable housing, he said, but not necessarily agreement on solutions.
“Looking at some of the comments we’ve had in recent surveys, some people are saying, ‘Why is the county even building housing’ and then other people are saying, ‘Hey, get to it, clearly we have a problem,’” Poschman said.
The housing plan was drafted with the realization that Pitkin County doesn’t currently have a dedicated funding source such as property or sales taxes. Therefore, it cannot launch costly initiatives. The county does collect housing mitigation fees from developers but that produces meager revenues. The commissioners dedicated $5 million to affordable housing initiatives out of its general fund during the 2023 budget process. The county also created a community resiliency manager position, and hired Ashley Perl to fill it, in 2022 to help figure out housing direction. Perl outlined the draft housing plan on Tuesday.
In general terms, the plan focuses on conservation of existing affordable housing units, conversion of existing free-market residential units into deed-restricted, and construction of new housing. Conversion of units to deed-restricted housing “is also the space that Pitkin County has seen the most success with, including the buy-down of mobile home parks into workforce housing, as well as individual unit buy-downs,” said a staff memo introducing the draft housing plan.
Perl said goals proposed in the plan include creating 150 new affordable housing units, which would add 300 to 350 bedrooms, and convert 25 units or roughly 50 bedrooms of existing free market units into deed-restricted units.
“This is putting a small dent into what the identified need has been,” said County Manager Jon Peacock. As the housing plan is reviewed and finalized, it would be up to the commissioners to determine whether or not the goals are aggressive enough and the timeline for achieving them, Peacock said.
Perl said land is scarce for new projects and it is expensive. The county’s greatest opportunities to make progress on affordable housing are probably through conversion and conservation of existing units, she said.
Whatever direction the county goes, it will take additional funding. As an example of how inadequate $5 million is, the county has already spent about $600,000 to purchase one existing unit that will be occupied by a county employee. That leaves $4.4 million to spend. Additional funds for housing are available through an American Rescue Plan Act grant that the county received.
Perl noted that the county is already active in several low-cost initiatives to try to dent the housing problem. The county is a member of the West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition, which is hiring its first staff member to plan regional housing initiatives. The commissioners also committed $200,000 to the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s home repair pilot program. The city of Aspen also committed $200,000 to help start a fund for repairs of existing housing stock.
Pitkin County is also teaming with Eagle County to determine if it should buy property in El Jebel that the U.S. Forest Service intends to sell or lease. The site is being considered for housing, but the acquisition process has a long way to go.
The commissioners’ endorsement of the housing plan comes on the eve of a major summit with the Aspen City Council. They are meeting on Monday and housing will be a big part of the discussion. City officials took the commissioners to the woodshed last July over the commissioners’ reluctance to approach voters for a permanent funding source for affordable housing. The city has a real estate transfer tax and a sales tax dedicated to affordable housing. Council members sent a letter to the commissioners last July urging them to place a funding question on the ballot last fall for housing. The commissioners declined, with the majority saying they needed a specific plan.
Now a year later, the commissioners are making progress on a plan but are again hesitant to approach voters. A survey conducted by a county consultant this spring showed a property tax question would face uncertain chances at the polls. The biggest hurdle is the surge in property values. Property owners are already wary of what higher values will mean to their 2023 tax bills.