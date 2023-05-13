Redstone residents expressed disappointment on Thursday night at a town meeting about what they perceived as a lack of help from Pitkin County government in preparing for possible flooding this spring.
Pitkin County got the message.
The county road and bridge department decided on Friday to deliver a load of sand from a tandem-axle dump truck along with 1,000 sandbags to the town. The materials will be combined with a load of sand and 1,000 bags already provided by the Carbondale Fire Department and the Redstone Water and Sanitation District.
Pitkin County Public Works Director Brian Pettet didn’t attend Thursday’s meeting but he said Friday there were a couple of reasons for the county’s change in direction. First, the sand and bags will be secured behind a locked fence on the water district’s property. Pettet said previous efforts to provide sand for residents around the county have backfired when unknown parties loaded up all the sand under the cloak of darkness. The theft prevented the sand from being used for the intended purposes, he said. Redstone officials agreed that was a risk but they said they wouldn’t allow it to happen.
Second, Pettet said, Redstone and other parts of the upper Crystal River Valley face potentially greater flood hazards this spring than other parts of the county. Thus the need to target the area for assistance.
“We don’t have the magnitude of snowpack (elsewhere in the county) like up the Crystal,” he said.
While Mother Nature delivered ample snow throughout the Roaring Fork River basin this winter, the headwaters of the Crystal River caught the brunt. The snowpack is still 150% of median at Schofield Pass and an astounding 525% of median at McClure Pass. In contrast, the snowpack is down to 77% of median at the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and 84% at the headwaters of the Fryingpan River.
Carbondale Fire Department organized the meeting in Redstone at its substation Thursday night to discuss the possible runoff scenarios. About 40 people attended.
“Odds are we’re going to see high water this year,” said Carbondale Fire Chief Rob Goodwin, himself a resident of the Crystal Valley.
The snowpack is similar to what it was in 1995, he noted. “If it kicks up and it gets hot like it did in ’95, we’ll have flooding on the boulevard,” Goodwin said, referring to Redstone Boulevard, the small town’s main street.
The boulevard experienced minor flooding in 1995 but there were no mandatory evacuations of homes. Some property owners placed sandbags that year, including the fire department. The river peaked at 2,980 cubic feet per second on June 16, 1995.
Records show that other big years for peak runoff recently in Redstone were 3,110 cfs on June 8, 2010, and 2,810 cfs on July 1, 2019.
This year, the forecast is for a 50% probability of a peak of 2,855 cfs on or around June 16, according to a hydrologic outlook report prepared by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
“It’s ranked to be the sixth-highest flow in 67 years. That’s what they’re modeling right now,” Goodwin said.
Flooding occurs in Redstone at about 3,149 cfs. Longtime residents of Redstone who attended the meeting said water in crawl spaces is just part of living near the river. They also are used to sandbagging occasionally.
“I’ve filled sandbags two times before,” said resident Kay Bell. She recalled one year when flooding seemed imminent. “People were filling like crazy,” she said.
Audience members asked who would lead a sandbagging effort this year. A woman who didn’t identify herself accused Pitkin County government of passing some of its responsibilities on to Carbondale Fire Department and the Redstone Water and Sanitation District. She said Redstone-area residents should express their displeasure when the county commissioners travel to Redstone on May 18 for a discussion on short-term rental policies.
A man in the audience said he felt Pitkin County should be devoting resources to Redstone since it faces the most apparent threat in the county from runoff this spring.
Pitkin County officials have maintained that their road and bridge department will have its hands full protecting public infrastructure in case of flooding. Individual property owners should take the actions they see fit. Goodwin also said at Thursday’s meeting that the fire department wasn’t equipped to help individual property owners with flood mitigation.
Stephanie Helfenbein, a Redstone resident since 2006, suggested at the meeting that the residents should pick a day for a sandbag effort and spread the word via social media. The crowd agreed and set May 20 for the effort. At that point, it was unknown that Pitkin County also would deliver sand and bags.
On Friday, Helfenbein said she and her husband weren’t worried about their house. “We can take care of ourselves,” she said. “I’m concerned about other houses.”
There are elderly residents of the town that cannot bag, haul and place their sandbags, Helfenbein said. That’s why she felt it would be best to organize a collective effort where neighbors can help neighbors. Volunteers are asked to bring their own shovels.
Goodwin said he had already heard from Carbondale residents who would volunteer to help prepare Redstone for possible flooding.
As recently as Tuesday at a Pitkin County commissioners’ meeting, officials said they could supply information on where sand and bags can be purchased but they wouldn’t help with the effort.
Pitkin County Emergency Management Director Valerie MacDonald, Undersheriff Alex Burchetta and Chief Deputy of Operations Parker Lathrop attended the Redstone meeting and heard firsthand the crowd’s disappointment from the lack of aid. MacDonald stressed that people should take action themselves to be prepared. She especially promoted having an evacuation plan and signing up for Pitkin alerts to be notified of flood warnings and other issues.
“There are going to be impacts,” MacDonald said. “We have to be ready for them."