As local residents and businesses look to local government sources for financial assistance during the COVID-19 calamity, local government is seeking help as well.
During Pitkin Board of County Commissioners meetings earlier this week, County Manager Jon Peacock pointed out the simple truth that help from state and federal resources isn’t coming as quickly as officials had hoped.
Peacock said governments aren’t used to dealing with a pandemic. Unlike the management of a wildfire or a flood — which revolves around logistics and moving personnel and supplies — the coronavirus crisis requires numerous policy decisions. Answers from the powers-that-be aren’t coming as fast, say, as they did during the response to the Lake Christine Fire.
He elaborated on the county’s needs on Thursday following an online community meeting. The county is seeking personnel, to the tune of seven full-time employees, as well as medical supplies from state and federal sources.
“We’ve asked for resources to backfill and give us the capacity we need to continue an effective response,” he said, adding that some have been met, some have been denied and others have gone unanswered.
For example, a state epidemiologist was needed to assist the county with contact-tracing efforts and related matters. He was sent to the county and worked here a few days, but was quickly called back to Denver.
“We still need that position,” Peacock said.
The county public health department also needed a nurse, and the state sent one to help Pitkin and Garfield counties. The nurse was only in the area for one week.
“We haven’t gotten a whole lot of resources from the state,” Peacock said. “Our county partners, Eagle and Garfield, have been great, as have all of our municipalities in helping with this response. Locally there has been a lot of help.”
Other needs include public health experts, emergency preparedness coordinators and public information specialists. Some of those positions were filled locally, such as city of Aspen communications director Tracy Trulove being tapped to assist the county’s Incident Management Team. But such moves “draw upon our local resources, which are already overburdened,” Peacock said.
County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said she thought that since Aspen was deemed by Gov. Jared Polis early in the crisis as a “hotspot” for coronavirus spread, help would come more quickly.
“Since our cases were emerging more quickly than anywhere else in the state, we made immediate requests to the state for additional personnel,” she said. “Most of those requests either did not come or did not come quickly.”
McNicholas Kury said she’s been working the phones continually.
“I’ve been hustling through calls to the governor’s office and through our federal Senate delegation to get those [personnel and supply needs] filled.” There’s been a disconnect in coordination in this response of getting what we need from the state and the feds.
“We’ve had to go off on our own,” she continued. “I know there are shortages of supplies and personnel everywhere, but given that we were called out as a ‘hot spot’ very early on, and have needed help this whole time, I continue to have to pound the pavement … because those needs have not gone away.”
McNicholas Kury said she didn’t know the exact status of requests for supplies, such as additional personal protective equipment that’s used for testing and assisting affected residents. Amid a shortage of standard testing kits, the county also is waiting out its request for a new COVID-19 test that provides faster results and is said to be available.
“We’ve taken alternate measures to try and have our needs filled,” she said. “For example, I got an email from another county commissioner who said, ‘I know somebody whose company produces masks. Do you want to get in on an order?’ That’s a bit extraordinary for how emergency response is supposed to happen.”
“It’s a little like, ‘Whoever you hear has got it, get it. And however much they got, get it,’” she continued.
Meanwhile, the county is seeing requests from the state and federal governments for resources. “We’re hearing from them, ‘If you’ve got it laying around, send it to us.’ But we’re making the same requests to them,” McNicholas Kury said.
The county also has not gotten any traction on its ask to the state for a formal request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to mobilize federal workers to assist locally, she added. The county has good relations with area Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service officers, but cannot utilize them without authorization.