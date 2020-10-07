Starting today, Pitkin County will join neighboring Garfield and Eagle in aligning with the state’s public health order — and in doing so, officials will go from using the locally designed “Coronameter” to inform policy decisions to the Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
The shift was the result of a health board vote, according to a Pitkin County press release Tuesday.
“Similar to the locally developed Coronameter, it is a framework for utilizing data to evaluate risk and determine levels of ‘openness’ in the community. The dial has five levels, ranging from ‘protect our neighbors’ to ‘stay at home,’” the release explains, referencing Gov. Jared Polis’ tiered categories of public health orders. “The metrics used to define the levels are new cases, percent positivity and impact on hospitalizations.”
There will continue to be some restrictions in the county health order that are more stringent than those of the state’s, particularly as they pertain to events. For instance, private, unofficial group sizes continue to be capped at 10, however, while Pitkin County had previously mandated a maximum of 50 people for events with submitted COVID-19 safety plans, today that number has doubled to 100 for indoor gatherings and 150 outdoors, following the state’s guidelines.
Face coverings for anyone older than 2 will continue to be required, as will event and business safety plan submissions with the county. Visitors, too, must commit to having been symptom free for 10 days prior to arriving and, should they have to quarantine or isolate and thus extend their stay, will assume the financial costs associated with such a change in travel plans.
But for most sector leaders — such as those of gyms, restaurants, retail, places of worship, offices and bars, for instance — the switch to state guidelines should create some consistency, most health board members and county staff ultimately agreed.
The decision to make the shift to the state’s metrics, however, wasn’t a readily made one. During an Oct. 1 Pitkin County Board of Health meeting, there was much discourse about the nuanced differences between the two graphics of similar aesthetic.
“You’ll notice there are some differences,” said Josh Vance, Pitkin County epidemiologist. “This mainly comes down to how the state gets their lab results and how we get our lab results. On any given day, we have about twice as many tests that we’re reporting for our local data than what [Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment] is using. One of the differences we’ve noted is, at times, the state is assigning out-of-jurisdiction cases to us … we’ve seen that happen a few times. More recently, the data’s been more closely aligned, so we’ve seen the incidence rate more closely aligned.”
County data should only reflect cases of residents who reside in that county, and yet because Pitkin County attracts so many visitors who test positive for COVID-19 while in the area, there have sometimes been discrepancies that subsequently caused confusion in that reporting. For instance, Pitkin County throughout the pandemic has occasionally reported a negative number of new cases because previously assigned cases in fact belonged in another county’s reporting.
It’s not the only reason for differences between state and county data, however. The type of testing model utilized has an impact, as well, Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann offered.
“For example, AVH does a lot of microgen tests — the saliva testing — and those haven’t been integrated into the state system,” she told health board members. “That’s a primary form of testing in our community, so we’re doing a lot more testing than the state sees because they’re not getting that data right now.”
That did not inspire confidence, particularly in Aspen Mayor Torre.
“I really was so hopeful to support this transition, in hoping that this transition would make sense and give some clarity, maybe some simplicity,” he said during last week’s meeting. “But to be asked to endorse switching to a system that is not even returning the same measurements that we are, I’m having a hard time supporting that when the presentation that I just heard was that we’re not even communicating on the same basis right now.”
Eventually, though, it was determined that the three overarching metrics used by the state will suffice at the more local level, so long as officials continue to track and report some of the more county-specific data, as well. That’s exactly what will be done moving forward.
“In addition to the three state-required metrics, Pitkin County Public Health will continue to closely monitor additional local data, including community spread, out-of-jurisdiction cases and testing turnaround, to evaluate the spread of disease transmission in our community and will include these additional metrics on thecovid19.pitkincounty.com website in the coming weeks,” Tuesday’s release elaborated.
Perhaps the most important underlying reason for county staff recommending the health board elect to align with the state metrics — in addition to creating cohesive messaging with the surrounding area for the public — was to free up resources that will allow the public health department to pivot to what’s perceived as much-needed communication strategies, Koenemann said.
“Because this [dial] didn’t exist, and we had our coronameter before the state, we had a roadmap to reopening before the state,” she said of the early days of the pandemic. “We were able to build up a robust metric system we really believe in, but that doesn’t allow us the time to be the face of education and communication with the community.”