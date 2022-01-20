A program that has helped Pitkin County employees to be able to afford homes in the Roaring Fork Valley expanded its reach earlier this week.
Since its creation in 2017, Pitkin County’s deed-restricted housing program has seen approximately $6.4 million invested into it. The program allows full-time Pitkin County employees the opportunity to partner with the county to purchase a home they probably could not afford otherwise.
“We do know that housing costs represent a significant challenge to this goal and so we created this program,” said Rich Englehart, Pitkin County deputy county manager.
As part of the program, Pitkin County will contribute up to $300,000 or 40% of a property’s purchase price and, as part of the deal, gets a first right of refusal to buy the property back at a deed-restricted price when its occupant no longer works for the county.
“One of the areas that we wanted to focus on was to try to find housing that gets people close to the transit system,” Englehart said. “That was one of the … unwritten rules.”
When the program was created, its guidelines specified that a property must be located within Pitkin, Eagle or Garfield counties “between Aspen and Carbondale.”
Tuesday, Englehart asked commissioners to revise the program’s language to say a home must be located “within the Roaring Fork Transit Authority service area,” which extends from Aspen to Rifle.
“I think expanding … throughout the RFTA transportation corridor makes an awful lot of sense but I also think that we should not limit it just to that,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said. “I’m in favor of [including] the watershed and the RFTA corridor. I think it’s a need that we need to fill and I’d like to make it as easy as possible for people to have options.”
Twelve properties exist within Pitkin County’s deed-restricted housing program, including eight under employee ownership, three under county ownership and one the county intends to buy back from a departing employee.
Commissioners were in agreement that the housing program’s boundary should extend past Carbondale — all the way to Rifle.
However, some, including Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, questioned if the program was providing ‘equitable benefits’ for all county employees.
“The tension for me is a little bit between offering equitable benefits to our entire employee roster with … balancing how we prioritize within that,” McNicholas Kury said. “The priority is folks who have to come into work, who need to live close and I get that.”
While some Pitkin County employees can and do work remotely, others, like those in the fleet department who keep the county’s equipment up and running, simply could not.
“We have not resolved the long-term vision yet for how work will be changed, or not, after the pandemic, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said. “We do think that telework does provide an opportunity to provide some relief from the particularly high real estate prices in our valley.”