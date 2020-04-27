On the same day the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a 34-page order detailing specific guidelines for businesses allowed to incrementally reopen as the statewide stay-at-home public health order expired Monday, Pitkin County officials announced that the current local orders would extend until May 9.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said Monday that the delayed clarifications from the state played a role in the decision to continue the more restrictive local orders that had been set to expire April 30. Gov. Jared Polis announced the shift to the “safer-at-home” model last week but did not offer concrete, comprehensive criteria until the evening before the stay-at-home order’s expiration, he noted.
“Part of the reason we extended it is to give us some time to really understand the specific guidelines that the state is issuing around its new public health order,” he said. “The public health order didn’t come out until last night, and I know the regulatory agencies and CDPHE are still getting some of the specific guidelines out, so one reason was to give us time to understand what the state is doing.”
The other driving factor, he continued, is epidemiological in nature — Pitkin County and Aspen Valley Hospital formalized a partnership last week to spearhead broader-based COVID-19 testing via polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, swab collections. For the first time since an Australian tourist tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, thus tying a case to Aspen in early March, any symptomatic Pitkin County resident is being encouraged to obtain a physician’s order for a test. That represents a departure from earlier responses to the outbreak, when viable testing options and the required personal protective equipment to safely administer tests both proved inaccessible and thus not viable containment strategies.
Since then, Aspen Valley Hospital acquired 500 PCR tests and is using them to attempt to ascertain in whom in the community the virus is active. According to CDPHE data Monday evening, Pitkin County currently has 61 COVID-19 cases, which includes a small number of presumptive positive cases based on contact tracing investigations.
The public health order extension will allow an additional week for officials to monitor if a correlated surge in COVID-19 cases occurs in the immediate aftermath of opening the construction and landscaping sectors, as well as limited recreation and retail such as golf courses, bike repair and office supply shops.
“We also wanted a little bit of time with our new testing in partnership with the hospital just to make sure our numbers aren’t spiking with our new activity,” Peacock said, referencing the newly allowed construction, landscaping and golf course operations in the county with an approved COVID-19 site safety plan.
To that end, the Pitkin County Board of Health has two meetings scheduled this week: one Tuesday morning and another on Thursday, Peacock said.
The mainstay of Tuesday’s meeting will be a “status review by the epidemiologist,” according to Pitkin County Incident Management Team spokesperson Bill Linn in an email Monday. County epidemiologist Charles Spickert will present local modeling to the board of health — that is, how different social distancing and public health orders play out in hypothetical outcomes for containing and suppressing the infection rate of COVID-19.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also sits on the board of health, said Monday evening that he’s particularly looking forward to Spickert’s presentation.
“Really, this is the first time we’ll have to really hear from the expert whose craft this is. It’s an information gathering and confidence building exercise so we can see the method to the madness here,” he said, adding that he’s personally been the recipient of several “irate” calls from people demanding to know when the economy will reopen.
“Despite all the chaos, the fact is we’ve been pretty successful. We’re actually doing pretty well here, but there’s so much public pressure,” he said. “As we’re seeing increased pressure to open up, it’s more important than ever [to be informed].”
A second board of health meeting will occur Thursday, which will “hopefully” be more focused on the logistics of incrementally and responsibly reopening the economy, Peacock said.
“We'll have, hopefully, a couple of more days to really understand what is allowed and what is not allowed, and what guidelines businesses will be operating under the state guidelines so that the board of health can start that conversation about … what elements we align with the state going forward and what elements we still want to have as more restrictive locally,” he said.
Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann acknowledged in a statement Monday that the decision to continue more restrictive health orders than the state's was a difficult one.
“We hate to impact the livelihoods of everyone who have been hurt by the COVID-19 restrictions,” she said. “At the same time, we want to avoid relaxing restrictions too quickly, only to have to reimpose them if there is a surge in cases.”
While the Pitkin County public health order extension goes beyond that of the statewide directive, which lifted stay-at-home mandates Monday and allows retailers to reopen in-person shopping May 1 and most businesses to operate with 50% staffing capacity May 4, it’s certainly not a singular exception. Boulder, Denver, Adams, Arapahoe and Jefferson Counties also implemented extensions through May 8, according to an IMT press release.
Until May 9, all residents of and visitors to Pitkin County must continue to follow the guidance outlined in the last amended Pitkin County stay-at-home order enacted on April 23. The updated Pitkin County health order will remain in effect until midnight on May 8, unless earlier amended, extended or rescinded by Koenemann, with guidance from the Pitkin County Board of Health, the press release states.