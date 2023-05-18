Pitkin County is preparing to take a second step to assist child care centers within its borders.
The commissioners gave informal approval Tuesday to a program proposed by county staff to provide grants for child care centers that need help maintaining facilities and buying equipment. Formal approval is expected in coming weeks.
Commissioners previously approved a program in which $1,575,000 will be awarded to child care staff in stipends to boost their compensation. Now, $224,400 will be used to support the maintenance and equipment program.
The child care aid is coming from American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received from the federal government. Pitkin County was awarded a total of $3.45 million in ARPA funds. It must be obligated for use by Dec. 31, 2024, and fully spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Pitkin County officials decided to use about $1.7 million to support the child care system and slated a similar amount for community housing purposes.
Pitkin County Community Resiliency Manager Ashley Perl told commissioners on Tuesday that child care centers in the county face multiple challenges, including staff leaving because of low pay and poor benefits, lack of housing for staff, families struggling to afford child care and aging infrastructure and equipment. The quarterly stipends funded by the county will help boost pay, at least temporarily. Child care operators can apply for stipends through a system established by Pitkin County and the Aspen Community Foundation.
Perl said the foundation also will assist in setting up an application system for the maintenance and equipment program.
“Staff from Pitkin County and Aspen Community Foundation, along with members of the BOCC, visited 10 child care centers in February and during these visits it was clear that nearly all centers have maintenance or equipment needs that exceed the program’s available budget,” Perl wrote in a memo to commissioners.
Examples of needs include new carpet and paint, and improvements to outdoor playgrounds. “These improvements and purchases were delayed and deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic and are beginning to stack up,” Perl wrote.
Each licensed day care facility in the county will be eligible for up to $20,000 through the program. An application process will be crafted as quickly as possible with a goal of getting some projects moving this year.
“By providing grant dollars to providers in this way, the county can support the providers in putting their limited budgets towards increasing pay and benefits of teachers while also keeping tuition affordable for families,” Perl’s memo said.
Commissioners were unanimous in support for the program, though Commissioner Greg Poschman said he was concerned about the “cliff effect” in which funding sources for child care centers dry up.
“When the money’s gone, then what?” he asked.
The question was rhetorical. No discussion was held on long-term funding for child care needs.
Meanwhile, the county will have $1,651,631 remaining in ARPA funds after spending $1,876,030 on the two child care programs.