Pitkin County will consider tweaks to the five commissioner district boundaries based on results of the 2020 federal census.
The commissioners will look at three options during a public review process that starts April 18. The redrawn districts will be in effect for the 2024 general election.
“The main goal of redistricting is to ensure that commissioner districts are as close to equal in population as possible,” a county news release says. “There can be no more than a 5 percent deviation between the most populous and the least populous district.”
The district boundaries drawn after the 2010 federal census now have a 15% variance between the high and low population districts. District 4 now has a population of 3,790. The district with the lowest population is district 5 with 3,259. District 4 is currently represented by Steve Child. District 5 is currently represented by Francie Jacober.
County staff will present three options to the commissioners for redrawn districts. Those options attempt to retain connections between “communities of interest” such as neighborhoods, special taxing districts and geographical boundaries.
In all options, the boundaries of District 4 will be reduced. The district includes Snowmass Village, the Old Snowmass area and a vast rural area that includes parts of Snowmass Creek Road and Capitol Creek Road.
In Pitkin County, each commissioner represents a specific district in which they must reside. However, voters throughout the county can vote in each commissioner race, not just the district in which the voter resides. Therefore, redistricting has a bigger bearing on candidates than voters.
The county has constructed an interactive website to educate the public about the three options that will be considered. They can be found at storymaps.arcgis.com/collections/18ad6cccbfec40b896e46294a785b233.
Option one moves 306 people from District 4 into 3 and 5. To achieve that, 137 people from Lake Wildcat Road, Wildcat Way and Watson Divide Road would be shifted from District 4 to District 3. In addition, 169 people would be shifted from the area north of East Sopris Creek, which includes Gateway subdivision, into District 5.
Option two moves 375 people from District 4 into 3 and 5. That is achieved by shifting 203 people from areas south of Owl Creek Road into District 3. In addition, 172 people would be shifted from regions west of Snowmass Creek Road and south of Capitol Creek Road into District 5.
Option three involves the greatest change among the districts. The proposal moves 423 people into District 4 from 3 and 5. It moves 385 people from District 4 into 3 and 5 and it moves 11 people from District 2 to District 3.
The public is invited to offer thoughts on the proposed options. The first reading of the redistricting proposal is scheduled for April 26. There will be a 30-day public comment period prior to the May 24 second reading.