Pitkin County officials are facing the daunting challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the airport at a time when aircraft operations, particularly private ones, are on the rise.
The county commissioners and the Airport Advisory Board have set a goal of reducing airport emissions by 30% by 2030 from a baseline established by using the average of emissions from 2019 and 2020.
“Meanwhile, we have a challenge because fuel sales and related emissions are on the climb,” Airport Advisory Board member Rick Heede told the commissioners Tuesday. “We need to bend the curve to the downside by 2030.”
Heede, an Old Snowmass resident, has been a researcher in climate science, policy and mitigation for 40 years and has worked on international projects. He is director of the Climate Accountability Institute and the principal investigator for the Carbon Majors Project.
He presented a graph to the commissioners that showed the baseline annual greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft operations are about 76,000 tons. The emissions from the terminal, other airport buildings, lighting and ground equipment plus ground equipment at the service center for private aircraft account for about 2,500 tons of emissions as baseline sources.
Emissions by operations were measured through fuel sales to commercial and private aircraft. Heede said fuel sales were used as a “proxy” for fuel consumption. It is the best estimate of greenhouse gas emissions attributable to aircraft operations, he said. It doesn’t include situations where private aircraft drop their passengers and go park at a different airport, but it captures most traffic.
“Aircraft emissions comprise 96.9% of total, ground vehicles and facilities 3.1%,” the slide presentation showed.
Using the fuel dispensed at the airport, it was determined that aviation emissions doubled from 2011 to 2021. The growth has been particularly steep since 2014.
“What happened?” asked Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury. “I know we have more millionaires now than we’ve ever had.”
Commissioner Patti Clapper added, “It’s the billionaires, too. Don’t forget about those guys.”
The suggestion was that more billionaires and millionaires as second homeowners and visitors means more private jet flights in and out of the airport. The Airport Advisory Board learned from consultant Mead & Hunt in June that there was a 3.1% increase in aircraft operations in 2020 from 2019 although commercial operations were down.
Critics among the public at-large over the years have said Aspen and Pitkin County can never truly be “green” because of all the private aircraft traffic.
Jacque Francis, chairperson of the Airport Advisory Committee, told the commissioners that reducing the airport’s greenhouse gas emissions by 30% will require a systemic change — getting off fossil fuels.
“We’re not 100% sure we can achieve these goals,” she acknowledged.
It will depend on industry trends such as broader use of sustainable aviation fuel and commercial airlines’ use of electric aircraft for short hauls.
“I would put the bet on electric within the short-term,” Heede said.
The greenhouse gas inventory won’t include all variables because some cannot be accurately measured. The biggest omission is rental car fuel consumption. There currently isn’t a reliable and repeatable way to get the rental car companies to report cumulative miles traveled by their fleets, Heede said. The commissioners responded that they may be able to require that information when the next airport space lease agreements are negotiated with the companies.
Other omissions in the baseline inventory are hotel shuttles serving the airport and commuting by employees of the airport and the fixed base operator. The Airport Advisory Board also cannot get data about commuting and ground operations by the FAA air traffic tower employees.
Inventories of emissions will be updated and reported every third year. “Transparency of calculations and results is paramount,” said a memo from county staff to the commissioners.
One future change at the airport is expected to improve emissions a little and expand education by a lot. The county is slowly working on a plan to replace the existing airport passenger terminal with a net-zero energy consumption facility. The new facility will be used to educate local residents and visitors about reducing energy consumption.
Francis said it will be vital to have solar panels and energy storage on-site with the terminal and other airport buildings. When the county undertakes the massive renovation of facilities, it will install infrastructure for electric vehicle charging on a large scale.
The regional energy provider, Holy Cross Energy, has a goal of using 100% renewable sources of power by 2030. That will be key to reducing regional greenhouse gasses.
“There are enormous opportunities to reduce aviation-related emissions,” Heede told the commissioners.