Pitkin County officials scrambled this week to sound the alarm about an under-the-radar bill introduced in the Colorado House of Representatives that could strip growth-control powers from local governments in the state.
House Bill 23-1255 “forbids the enactment of enforcement of any future local housing growth restriction” except when an area suffers a natural disaster.
Pitkin County commissioners are concerned the bill as written will spur growth but not necessarily produce affordable housing, according to Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury. The bill, sponsored by Front Range Democrats, appears to take it on faith that easing building restrictions will automatically lead to more affordable housing. Nothing in the bill requires deed restrictions or other tools to ensure units are affordable at the start and remain so.
The bill summary said the state needs to add roughly 162,000 affordable-housing units by 2027 to address current needs and projected population growth.
Pitkin County officials insist easing restrictions will lead to more second homes and investment properties in the Roaring Fork Valley and other mountain resort areas, based on what happens in the markets when restrictions are eased.
“We know that’s how it works up here,” McNicholas Kury said. “What we’re going to get up in Pitkin County is bad land use (practices).”
The commissioners dispatched County Manager Jon Peacock to the state capitol on Wednesday to discuss the county’s concerns about the bill with legislators. The commissioners drafted “talking points” on Tuesday that outline the county’s concerns. In addition, the county is working with government associations it belongs to, such as Colorado Counties Inc., to amplify concerns and seek amendments.
“Overall, it’s a huge concern,” Kury said. “I’d say it’s become our top legislative concern.”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has made the addition of affordable housing a top priority of his current term. A different bill promoted by Polis, Senate Bill 213, would make it easier for developers to build multi-family units in single-family neighborhoods and limit local restrictions in the name of affordable housing. That bill is opposed by the town of Basalt and city of Aspen, among others.
Peacock said House Bill 1255 hasn’t received the same level of attention as the senate bill.
“I think this bill moved quickly and a little bit under the radar,” he said.
House Bill 1255 was introduced on March 24. It passed the House Committee on Transportation, Housing and Local Government on April 5. Kury and Peacock said the information Pitkin County has received is it is likely to pass the House today (Friday) and face greater scrutiny in the state senate.
Peacock said he stressed to legislators that the bill as proposed would not lead to lower housing prices that the sponsors hope to achieve, at least not in mountain resort areas.
“Economics are not the same across the state,” he said. “There is not one requirement for affordable housing in the bill. It doesn’t even mention affordable housing as a goal of the bill.”
He questions if the bill would simply be an invitation to speculative developers of high-end housing to enter the scene once land-use controls on the number of units are lifted. Removing local land-use regulations and growth controls could spur growth but not address the affordability issue.
Peacock met with Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, whose House District 57 includes Pitkin County. “She seems to have a very good grasp of our concerns,” he said.
Sponsors of the bill contend that some governments in the state have focused on controlling growth and in the process have driven up prices and stymied construction of affordable housing. Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt and Pitkin County have affordable-housing mitigation requirements for developers. Most large affordable-housing projects are pursued by the governments rather than private companies.
Critics contend that the efforts of Aspen and Pitkin County to limit growth have driven up prices. The old joke is billionaires have driven the millionaires out of Aspen and to locales downvalley.
In the Eagle County portion of the midvalley, developers have contended they should be allowed to increase density and add numerous free-market units as long as they provide affordable housing. That pitch was successful for the Tree Farm project in 2017. The same tactic failed this year for the developers of The Fields project.
Pitkin County officials aren’t convinced House Bill 1255 would produce affordable-housing improvements in the upper valley. Pitkin County’s elected officials and staff crafted a position paper to distribute to media and legislators. It is titled “Pitkin County Opposes HB 23-1255. Please amend to ensure affordable housing for all Colorado.”
The paper states: “The bill language and lack of specificity do much more than restrict local governments’ ability to place anti-growth caps. It strips away local authority to manage and plan for smart growth and provides a windfall benefit to private developers and second home owners. There is no language in the bill that ensures the development of affordable housing for Coloradan’s working class, and it will compromise the water infrastructure and availability of that resource for all Coloradans.”
The position paper seeks amendments that will narrow the scope of the bill so that it only restricts growth caps on affordable-housing development; leaves short-term rental rules alone; protects the ability of local governments to use moratoriums beyond times following natural disasters and protects the ability to prioritize water supply.
The paper said the bill would spur suburban and rural sprawl, not prevent it.
“For over 40 years, Pitkin County has implemented a growth management system, not a growth restriction, designed to ensure the development of luxury single-family homes and is paced based on available water resources, reduces construction and demolition traffic and waste, and pas its way by supporting affordable housing, and preventing suburban and rural sprawl,” the paper said. “In Pitkin County, affordable housing is exempt from growth management, and growth management provides a mechanism to incentivize the development of affordable housing in urban/transit areas."