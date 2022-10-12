Inflation and a souring national economy convinced Pitkin County staff officials to budget conservatively for 2023 but advise the commissioners to dip into historically large reserves to fund priorities and retain employees.
County officials project that sales tax revenues will fall 11% next year compared to 2022’s level. That represents a $1.85 million decrease for core services from the 2022 projection, the commissioners learned Tuesday in their first look at the proposed budget.
“As we looked at the 2023 budget and five-year plan, we recognized that we’re in a pretty challenging environment again,” County Manager Jon Peacock said. “We just can’t seem to get out of these challenging times that we’re trying to make decisions in.”
The county made conservative revenue projections in 2020 and 2021, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and suspected implications for the economy. However, after the initial lockdown in 2020, people traveled and the Aspen-area economy boomed. Sales tax revenues soared in both 2020 and 2021.
The county thought the bubble had burst and budgeted for a 4.2% decrease in 2022, but this year also defied projections. Sales tax revenues are up 13% thus far, according to Budget Director Connie Baker.
“It was a good ‘wrong’ to have,” she said.
But county staff and the citizen advisors on the county Financial Advisory Board believe the headwinds are too strong to count on continued sales growth.
“As national economic trends point towards a recession and international turbulence continues, staff again took a cautious approach and are projecting 2023 sales tax collections to decrease by 11% over the 2022 projection,” a staff memo to the commissioners said.
In 2022, the county anticipates it will collect about $16.85 million in sales tax revenues for its “core services” — the general operating fund plus road and bridge, human services, public health and capital projects. Next year they are projected to be about $15 million.
Pitkin County’s general fund expenditures are projected to be $43.67 million, a 15.8% increase from the original budget in 2022. The general fund is the pot the county uses to provide many of its core services and daily operations. General fund revenues are projected to increase 5.7% even with a dip in sales tax revenues.
The projected budget for all funds — the general fund plus all its restricted spending for the airport, open space and numerous other services — is $183.5 million, an increase of 14% from 2022. The revenues are projected to increase 12%.
The county staff recommended dipping into reserves for $2.11 million to fund several one-time projects that reflect the commissioners’ priorities. In addition, the staff advised transferring $1.88 million of surplus funds into the capital fund, human services fund and translator fund.
Even with those dips into reserves, the general fund balance would remain at 40% of total operations expenditures.
“We have made conservative revenue projections and we’re entering this period in really good shape,” Peacock told the commissioners. “We also have historically high fund balance, so that is a strong position for us to be in to allow us to weather these uncertainties without having to make precipitous changes.”
Some of the major projects county staff proposed pursuing included contributing to phase one of a $3.4 million “clean energy micro-grid system” at the Airport Business Center, $250,000 for planning and design for a new jail, $3 million for the Aspen Airport commercial passenger terminal design, nearly $600,000 for the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority and $3.9 million to support nonprofits and health and human services.
Peacock said recruiting and retaining employees is another top priority for the county. That’s become more challenging with the tight labor market, he said.
“We need to remain competitive,” Peacock said. “That means investing in our people.”
The budget includes a 7% increase in wages for employees. In addition, there are funding requests for 13 positions, some of which would be temporary.
In his introduction to the budget, Peacock stressed that county staff was advising the board to take a conservative approach to the 2023 budget, realizing that adjustments could be made if revenues continue to defy expectations and come in higher than expected.
The commissioners appeared to be on the same page.
“It’s very prudent to be cautious,” said Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury. But she said the approach also needs to be “married” to the concept of allocating additional funds if possible rather than building reserves higher.
“We are sitting on a lot of money and there are many problems out there waiting to be solved,” McNicholas Kury said.
There is a community sentiment of spend the money or give it back to taxpayers, she said.
Commissioner Francie Jacober agreed. “I think it would be a very unpopular stance to be sitting on a lot of money and not doing anything about housing, for example,” she said.
Commissioner Patti Clapper warned that county residents don’t want spending just for spending’s sake. The county needs to have specific plans for spending in areas such as affordable housing.
“People need to see planning when those dollars go out,” Clapper said.
The public will have ample opportunity to listen to budget presentations in work sessions on Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1, 9 and 15. A public hearing will be held Dec. 13.