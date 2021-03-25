As the ink dried on an agreement that will allow Pitkin County to house its detainees in the Garfield County jail, questions loomed about the fate of Pitkin County’s own detention center that was built 37 years ago.
“I don’t want people to get the impression that we’re sending people off to something that is substandard,” Greg Poschman, Pitkin County commissioner, said during Wednesday’s regular BOCC meeting. “It could be we’re improving the quality of their life while they’re incarcerated.”
Earlier this month, Pitkin County transported the vast majority of its detainees roughly 41 miles from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, specifically to the Garfield County Jail. The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners confirmed the intergovernmental agreement Wednesday.
Pitkin County has continued to utilize its own jail, but mainly for bookings and 24-hour holds. Tuesday, during a BOCC work session, the jail planning project’s consultants proposed $1.2 million worth of safety renovations for the existing Pitkin County Jail.
One of the many safety improvements deemed critical by the project’s core planning group included renovating and enlarging the facility’s booking area.
“There’s not another jail in the state of Colorado that has a booking area like that, where inmates can access deputies,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said during Tuesday’s work session. “That is an antique. So that’s the kind of danger we’re talking about.”
Other immediate safety concerns brought up Tuesday included “exposed conduit” within the jail, as well as outdated furniture and hardware fixtures throughout the facility’s cells and common areas.
“Making sure that the furniture and the door hardware is not going to create a risk for ligature — for someone hanging themselves or injuring someone else,” explained Aimee LaLone, Wold Architects and Engineers associate. “Making sure that all of the plumbing fixtures, the light fixtures are all safe and detention-grade fixtures.”
A schematic presented by LaLone on Tuesday prioritized making the jail’s restrooms more ADA accessible and enlarging the facility’s medical area.
“The construction cost is estimated to be about $1.2 million,” she said of the renovations being considered.
However, discussing the Pitkin County Jail’s immediate needs proved difficult for county commissioners and law enforcement personnel, especially with so many unanswered questions — namely whether or not the existing jail will remain in its current location and if future renovations would include detox and mental health areas, too.
“I wish that we could use our energy and our political clout to put some pressure on people outside the Pitkin County Jail to take care of our addicted and our mentally ill,” DiSalvo said Tuesday. “Nobody wants a detox facility or a mental health facility in their backyard. So, the default is the jail.”
Only one member of the public, Mick Ireland, commented during Wednesday’s discussion. Ireland favored remodeling the existing Pitkin County Jail instead of constructing a new facility elsewhere.
“I think this jail can work,” Ireland said of Pitkin County’s existing jail facility. “It’s a staffing problem. It’s a concept problem. It’s not a physical building problem.”
Ireland also believed not enough data concerning the rate of assaults at either jail facility — Pitkin or Garfield — had been made publicly available.
In a separate interview Wednesday, Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said the Garfield County Jail would not profit from housing Pitkin County’s detainees. Vallario said he was happy to help Pitkin County house inmates for the time being but also insisted that upvalley officials figure out what to do with its jail, and sooner rather than later.
Vallario’s hope was also written in the actual intergovernmental agreement’s recitals, which stated Garfield County would house Pitkin County’s detainees “as long as progress toward a new or remodeled Pitkin County facility is moving forward.”
“I know how governments work — and I’m not singling out Pitkin County. They’re all the same,” Vallario said. “I just wanted to be clear that we’re willing to help as long as we saw progress.”